New Zealand Tour To Bangladesh 2026 Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh commence on April 17, Friday
New Zealand will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh
Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in absence of Mitchell Santner
The New Zealand national cricket team will take on Bangladesh in a highly anticipated white-ball tour consisting of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is). The series is set to begin on April 17, Friday and will conclude on May 2. This tour is particularly significant for both sides as they look to build momentum following the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The tour is split across two major cricket hubs in Bangladesh. The action kicks off in Mirpur, Dhaka, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which will host the first two ODIs. The teams will then travel to Chattogram for the third ODI and the first two T20Is at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium.
The tour will finally return to Mirpur for the T20I series finale.
Bangladesh enter the series with high confidence under the leadership of ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The hosts recently secured a 2-1 ODI series victory against Pakistan and have named a strong, unchanged 15-man squad for the opening matches.
The primary goal for both teams in this series is to refine their white-ball strategies and adapt to challenging playing conditions. For Bangladesh, the focus is on maintaining their formidable home record and building on their series victory against Pakistan.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has prioritized the preparation of international-standard wickets in Mirpur and Chattogram that balance home advantage with fair play.
Key players like Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and young pacer Nahid Rana are expected to lead the charge in familiar home conditions.
For New Zealand, the tour serves as a vital test of their technical adaptability.
New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, has opted for a squad featuring several fresh faces and returning players like Blair Tickner and Will O'Rourke.
Captain Tom Latham has emphasized that mastering the slow, spinning tracks of Bangladesh is the top priority, especially as the team looks to build depth after finishing as runners-up in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
With nearly ten first-choice players unavailable due to franchise commitments, Latham has highlighted the series as a vital opportunity for younger talent to gain experience against a formidable Bangladesh side on spinning tracks.
The upcoming series is scheduled during a crowded window in the cricket calendar, as both the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 are currently in progress.
The PSL, which expanded to eight teams this year, began on March 26 and is set to conclude on May 3, while the IPL continues its traditional run through the end of May. This overlap has significantly impacted player availability, particularly for New Zealand.
The Black Caps are missing nearly ten first-choice stars due to IPL commitments, including their regular captain Mitchell Santner, who is currently with the Mumbai Indians.
In contrast, Bangladesh have prioritized national duty. Although seven players were shortlisted for the IPL auction and several, including Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Taskin Ahmed, started the season in the PSL, they have returned to join the national squad for this home series.
With several senior stars away for franchise leagues, the series opens a significant door for New Zealand’s next generation and returning players. Fast bowlers Will O’Rourke, Blair Tickner, and Matt Fisher are using this tour to re-establish themselves after various injury layoffs, while players like Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, and Jayden Lennox have earned call-ups following strong performances for New Zealand 'A'.
Off-spinning all-rounder Dean Foxcroft also returns to the setup after a standout domestic season.
These players have a unique chance to prove they can perform in subcontinental conditions, effectively auditioning for permanent spots in the national squad as New Zealand looks to expand its talent pool for the next World Cup cycle.
BAN Vs NZ 2026: Squads
New Zealand (ODI): Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Ben Lister, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young
New Zealand (T20I): Tom Latham (c), Katene Clarke, Ben Lister, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana. (For first two ODIs)
BAN Vs NZ 2026: Schedule
ODI Series
1st ODI - Friday, April 17th at 10:30 AM IST
2nd ODI - Monday, April 20th at 10:30 AM IST
3rd ODI - Thursday, April 23rd at 10:30 AM IST
T20I Series
1st T20I - Monday, April 27th at 1:30 PM IST
2nd T20I - Wednesday, April 29th at 1:30 PM IST
3rd T20I - Saturday, May 2nd at 1:30 PM IST
BAN Vs NZ 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Bangladesh Vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series matches be played?
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the first two ODIs. The teams will then travel to Chattogram for the third ODI and the first two T20Is at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium. The third and final T20I will again be played at Mirpur.
Where to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh Vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series matches?
Unfortunately, the Bangladesh Vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series matches are not available for live telecast on TV channels in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh Vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series matches?
The Bangladesh Vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series matches will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.