Tamil Nadu Minister S Keerthana Unable To Take Oath As MLA Over Missing Certificate

TVK leader S Keerthana takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Newly-elected state Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay and Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

TVK leader S Keerthana takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Newly-elected state Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay and Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)