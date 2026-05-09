Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

Sabalenka appeared to be cruising to victory while leading by a set and 2-0 but the 26th-ranked Cirstea stormed back to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7--5

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Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea
Cirstea will next play Linda Noskova in the round of 16. Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sabalenka suffered yet another surprise defeat, this time at the hands of Sorana Cirstea

  • The Belarussian struggled against 26th seed in their third-round match

  • Cirstea will next play Linda Noskova in the round of 16

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock third-round loss to Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka appeared to be cruising to victory while leading by a set and 2-0 but the 26th-ranked Cirstea stormed back to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

It was a first win over a world No. 1 for the 36-year-old Romanian, who is playing her final pro season.

“I’m very, very happy,” a beaming Cirstea said. “Aryna is an amazing player. I thought I played really well today. I’m working really, really hard. It’s nice to have this result as payoff.”

Sabalenka appeared visibly bothered by lower back pain and called for a medical time out for treatment while down 4-3 in the final set.

It was the second straight surprise exit for Sabalenka, who was upset by American Hailey Baptiste in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week.

Cirstea will next play Linda Noskova in the round of 16.

Defending champion Jasmine Paolini was also out. The Italian wasted three match points in a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to Elise Mertens in the third round.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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