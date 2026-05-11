Daniel Dubois Vs Fabio Wardley, WBO Heavyweight Title: British Boxer Lands KO To Win Top Honour

Daniel Dubois showed up late, got knocked down early and still beat Fabio Wardley to become a two-time heavyweight champion on Saturday. Dubois stopped Wardley in the 11th round to win the WBO heavyweight title at the Co-op Live arena after reportedly being delayed by traffic on his arrival. Wardley dropped Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) just 10 seconds into the bout with an overhand right, and again in the third round, but the former IBF champion rebounded both times and dominated from there by landing heavy rights that produced swelling and bleeding on Wardley’s face.

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Daniel Dubois Vs Fabio Wardley WBO Heavyweight Title match
Britain's Daniel Dubois reacts after beating Britain's Fabio Wardley during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britains Daniel Dubois WBO World Heavyweight boxing
Britain's Daniel Dubois reacts after beating Britain's Fabio Wardley during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Daniel Dubois Vs Fabio Wardley WBO Heavyweight boxing
Britain's Daniel Dubois, left lands a blow on Britain's Fabio Wardley during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Britains Fabio Wardley WBO World Heavyweight boxing
Britain's Fabio Wardley, right, swings and tries to connect with Britain's Daniel Dubois during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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WBO Heavyweight Title match Daniel Dubois Vs Fabio Wardley
Britain's Daniel Dubois, right, lands a blow on Britain's Fabio Wardley during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley highlights
Britain's Daniel Dubois sits on the canvas after being knocked down by Britain's Fabio Wardley during their WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Daniel Dubois Vs Fabio Wardley WBO Heavyweight Title-Musician Noel Gallagher
Musician Noel Gallagher takes his seat to watch Britain's Fabio Wardley and Britain's Daniel Dubois in a WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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WBO Heavyweight Title mat h Dart player Luke Littler
Dart player Luke Littler takes his seat to watch Britain's Fabio Wardley and Britain's Daniel Dubois in a WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Daniel Dubois Vs Fabio Wardley WBO Heavyweight Title-
Britain's Daniel Dubois arrives to face Britain's Fabio Wardley in a WBO World Heavyweight boxing title bout in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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