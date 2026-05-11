Mount Everest Climb: Mountaineers Attempting To Scale Peak Despite Dangerous Ice Block

Mountaineers participate in a training session at the Khumbu Icefall as they prepare for their ascent to the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa

1/12 Mountaineers' tents are pitched at the base camp before their ascent of Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





2/12 Mountaineers ascend Khumbu Icefall on their way to the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





3/12 Mountaineers ascend from Lhotse Face to Camp 1 on their way to the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





4/12 Mountaineers ascend Khumbu Icefall on their way to the summit of Mount Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





5/12 Mountaineers' and guides' tents are spread over at the base camp of Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





6/12 Prayers flags furl over the guides' and mountaineers' tents at the base camp of the Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





7/12 Mount Everest is seen, center left, from base camp in Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





8/12 Snow covers tents during a period of inclement weather at the Everest Base Camp, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





9/12 Mountaineers participate in a training session at the Khumbu Icefall as they prepare for their ascent to the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





10/12 Guides and mountaineers stand outside their tents during acclimatization period before attempting the Mount Everest ascent at the base camp, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





11/12 Mountaineers participate in a training session at the Khumbu Icefall as they prepare for their ascent to the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





12/12 A trail of mountaineers' headlamps is visible from Everest Base Camp as climbers ascend toward the summit of Mount Everest, Nepal. | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa





