FIFA World Cup 2026: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces Free Fan Events In The City
New York City will hold a series of free events for soccer fans who hope to experience the excitement of the World Cup but can’t afford the hefty ticket prices to the matches, officials announced Monday. The events — one in each of the city’s five boroughs — will include watch parties for the matches and other festivities. They will be staged at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, a shopping center near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and a minor league baseball stadium in Staten Island. A separate fan event planned for Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, where the New York Red Bulls play, will cost $10.
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