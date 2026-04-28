FIFA World Cup 2026: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces Free Fan Events In The City

New York City will hold a series of free events for soccer fans who hope to experience the excitement of the World Cup but can’t afford the hefty ticket prices to the matches, officials announced Monday. The events — one in each of the city’s five boroughs — will include watch parties for the matches and other festivities. They will be staged at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, a shopping center near Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and a minor league baseball stadium in Staten Island. A separate fan event planned for Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, where the New York Red Bulls play, will cost $10.

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Zohran Mamdani Fifa World Cup 2026 Announcement
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, second from left, speaks next to a large soccer ball during a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Official FIFA Fan Events NYC
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, third from left, speaks in front of a large soccer ball and the city skyline during a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Free NYC World Cup Viewing Parties
A sign advertising the upcoming World Cup is seen during a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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world cup community viewing events
A large soccer ball is set up against the background of lower Manhattan during a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrive to a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, speaks in front of a large soccer ball the city skyline during a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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NYC World Cup Borough Events
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks in front of a large soccer ball during a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul FIFA World Cup 2026 new york
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, speaks in front of a large soccer ball and the city skyline during a news conference in the Staten Island borough of New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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