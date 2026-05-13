How Prateek Yadav Defined His Own Legacy

Summary of this article
The younger son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prateek, passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow.
Prateek Yadav lived a life that was remarkably defined by his own passions rather than his father’s immense political shadow.
Prateek Yadav’s story is a reminder that even in the shadow of giants, one can carve out a life of individual purpose.
In a family where the air was often thick with political strategy and the roar of public rallies, Prateek Yadav chose a different kind of rhythm. The younger son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prateek, who passed away at the age of 38 in Lucknow early this morning, lived a life that was remarkably defined by his own passions rather than his father’s immense political shadow. While his name carried the weight of a dynasty, Prateek’s heart belonged to the gym, his animals, and a quiet, apolitical existence.
Educated far from the heat of Uttar Pradesh politics, Prateek earned his MBA from Leeds University in England. However, it wasn't the corporate boardroom that called to him, but the discipline of physical transformation. Those close to him recall a man obsessed with the "international transformation of the month" title he earned in 2012, a feat he credited to a simple, grounding pep talk from his father. In a city where power is often measured by the size of one's motorcade, Prateek measured his progress by the iron he lifted at his Lucknow gym, 'The Fitness Planet', and the real estate business he built from the ground up.
Beyond the weights and the business deals was a man with a profound soft spot for those who couldn't speak for themselves. Through his NGO, Jeev Aashray, he became a guardian for Lucknow's homeless and abandoned animals. It was here, amidst the rescue work and the quiet corners of his fitness centre, that he seemed most at home. His marriage to Aparna Yadav in 2011—a union born of an eight-year courtship—brought a blend of domestic stability and a bridge to the political world he otherwise avoided. While Aparna pursued an active role in public life, Prateek remained the grounded, apolitical anchor for their two children.
His sudden departure, following a long struggle with lung-related complications and a recent blood clot, leaves a void in a family that has already weathered significant loss. Prateek Yadav's legacy won't be found in policy papers or election results, but in the lives of the animals he saved, the people he inspired to health, and the rare, dignified choice to be exactly who he wanted to be, regardless of the expectations his surname invited. Lucknow wakes up a little quieter today, mourning a son who found his own path in the shadow of giants.
Prateek Yadav’s story is a reminder that even in the shadow of giants, one can carve out a life of individual purpose. He didn't seek the spotlight of the stage, choosing instead the light of the morning sun in his gym and the quiet gratitude of the animals he saved. Lucknow loses not just a political scion, but a son who had the courage to be exactly who he wanted to be.
Prateek’s life was, in many ways, a masterclass in the quiet art of being oneself. In a landscape where legacy is often a pre-written script of power and public service, he chose the soft fur of a rescue animal and the solitary discipline of the weight room. He lived as a constant reminder that the most profound strength isn't always found on a political podium; sometimes, it’s found in the courage to walk away from a spotlight that was never yours to begin with, carving out a sanctuary of normalcy in the middle of a whirlwind.
As Lucknow says goodbye to its "apolitical son," it remembers a man who did not just carry a famous name, but gave it a new, gentler meaning through his own quiet, human deeds. Beyond the businessman and the athlete, those who met him in the corridors of The Fitness Planet or saw him tending to the residents of Jeev Aashray did not see a scion of a dynasty—they saw a man who had finally found peace in his own skin. He leaves behind a legacy that suggests perhaps the greatest political statement one can make is the simple, radical act of living a life that is entirely, unapologetically your own.