Akhilesh Cuts I-PAC Ties Ahead Of 2027 UP polls, Cites Funds Crunch

However, another news report pointed to other factors that may have compelled the decision, citing sources within the Samajwadi Party. According to an Indian Express report, the arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money-laundering case raised concerns about the firm’s functioning at a key stage of election preparations. The report also said there were internal discussions within the SP on the extent of reliance on an external consultancy.