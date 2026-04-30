Samajwadi Party opposes women reservation bill in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest, accusing the BJP of misleading the people on the issue of women's reservation, during the special one-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest, accusing the BJP of misleading the people on the issue of women's reservation, during the special one-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow Photo: PTI