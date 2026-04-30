Samajwadi Party opposes women reservation bill in Uttar Pradesh

SP members staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises on Thursday, accusing the BJP of misleading the people on the issue of women's reservation.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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Samajwadi Party opposes women reservation bill in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party leaders stage a protest, accusing the BJP of misleading the people on the issue of women's reservation, during the special one-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in Lucknow Photo: PTI
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  • SP members staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises on Thursday, accusing the BJP of misleading the people on the issue of women's reservation.

  • The government is expected to move a censure motion against opposition parties, holding them responsible for the failure to pass the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.

  • SP MLA Sangram Singh Yadav told reporters that the BJP is "misleading" the public in the name of women's reservation.

In the shadow of the Chaudhary Charan Singh statue at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the air on Thursday was thick with more than just the pre-monsoon heat. It was thick with a sense of historical frustration. Members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) gathered not just to oppose a policy, but to voice a collective impatience that has been simmering for decades. Holding banners that read "Implement 33% Women’s Reservation," the lawmakers turned the assembly premises into a stage for a fundamental question: when does a law on paper finally become a reality on the ground?

For the protestors, the issue isn't just about a bill; it's about the women waiting for a seat at the table. SP MLA Sangram Singh Yadav didn't mince words, accusing the ruling BJP of using the legislation as a political mirage. The core of their grievance lies in the delay—specifically, the suspicion that the government is anchoring the implementation of the 2023 statute to a future delimitation process simply to suit its own electoral map. To the SP, this feels less like a administrative hurdle and more like a deliberate "withholding" of progress. "The BJP stands exposed," Yadav charged, invoking the names of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Mulayam Singh Yadav to remind the crowd of a legacy they claim has always championed the rights of women.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of having an anti-women mindset and aligning with parties like the DMK that "abuse" the people of Uttar Pradesh. - PTI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with BJP leaders, takes part in a protest rally over "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" - PTI
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | - File Photo
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The human element of this political chess match was most evident in the demands of MLA Amitabh Bajpai, who looked toward the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections as the true litmus test. His question was simple: if the law was passed with such fanfare in 2023, why should another election cycle go by without its provisions being felt? As Leader of the Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav noted, the confusion being created isn't just a parliamentary tactic—it’s a disservice to the public. Behind the slogans and the political posturing in Lucknow lies a deeper struggle for power and representation, where a promised 33 percent remains the most elusive number in Indian politics.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | - File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Women’s Quota, Flags BJP ‘Hidden Agenda’

BY Outlook News Desk

The protest underscores a deepening rift in how both parties define "empowerment." For the Samajwadi Party, the BJP's insistence on tying the reservation to a census and delimitation is a stalling tactic—a way to offer the promise of power without actually vacating the seats. By gathering in front of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a symbol of grassroots struggle, the SP legislators are framing their demand not just as a policy debate, but as a fight for the political dignity of millions of women who remain on the sidelines of the legislative process.

As the special session of the Assembly looms, the human stakes are clear: the difference between a law that changes lives and one that merely fills a manifesto. SP MLA Kamal Akhtar pointed out the irony of a bill passed unanimously by Parliament in 2023 still being shrouded in "confusion" years later. For the women watching from the galleries and across the state, the noise in the Lucknow assembly isn't just about party lines—it’s about whether the 2027 elections will finally see a legislative body that truly looks like the people it represents.

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