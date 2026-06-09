BJP Ignores Public Issues, Fails Farmers and Youth: Shivpal Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of ignoring public grievances and failing to address the concerns of farmers, students and unemployed youth.
Yadav met Etawah District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla and discussed various civic and developmental issues related to his home district and assembly constituency, seeking prompt resolution of public grievances. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav said the BJP talks about "Mann Ki Baat" but does not pay attention to the problems faced by people.
"There is nobody to listen to the poor and the underprivileged under the BJP government," he alleged.
Referring to students and job aspirants, the SP leader claimed that repeated paper leaks in recruitment and competitive examinations were adversely affecting the future of young people.
"Question papers are being leaked continuously in various examinations. This is impacting the future of students and youth. Unemployment is increasing and frustration among job aspirants is growing, but the government is not paying attention to these issues," he said.
Raising concerns about farmers, Yadav said paddy sowing had begun, but cultivators were facing difficulties due to the lack of irrigation facilities.
"Farmers are not getting water for irrigation. There is no water in canals, and electricity is unavailable to run tubewells. Even villages are not receiving adequate power supply," he said.
Yadav also took a swipe at BJP allies and leaders who had earlier predicted that the Samajwadi Party would remain confined to Saifai.
"Those who used to say that the Samajwadi Party would remain limited to Saifai will not be able to reach the state assembly in 2027," he said.
The SP leader further alleged that the BJP was working to create divisions in society and was misusing central agencies against opposition leaders.
"The BJP spreads hatred and works with a divisive mindset. It uses agencies such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department to harass opposition leaders," he alleged.
The BJP has repeatedly denied opposition allegations of misusing central investigative agencies, maintaining that they function independently in accordance with the law.