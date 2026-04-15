Akhilesh Yadav Backs Women’s Quota, Flags BJP ‘Hidden Agenda’

Yadav intensified his criticism in a different tweet earlier in the day, claiming that the BJP's "haste" over the women's reservation law was a sign of political desperation.



He said the party was attempting to avoid a nationwide census, which could lead to demands for caste enumeration and expanded reservation, something the BJP and its allies were unwilling to concede.



He claimed the "A" in the SP's "PDA" (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank also stands for "aadhi abaadi" (half the people), which refers to women, and that the bill was a part of a bigger scheme to weaken their rights.