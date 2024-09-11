Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality

There is another argument that has been made by the educated class in the ST category against sub-categorisation. First, the reserved posts, particularly in the senior ranks, have not been filled up by the recruiting bodies by putting across the argument that meritorious candidates were ‘not found’. “This leaves the scope of filling up of the senior ranks by non-tribal candidates. When such is the actual reality, the creamy layer concept will keep children from privileged families outside the reservation facility, and children of unprivileged families will never be able come anywhere near qualifying for the posts,” says Ashish Lakra, a retired Government Medical Officer in Jharkhand. He feels institutions like medical and government engineering colleges—like the IITs and NITs—will permanently keep tribal candidates out if the concept of creamy layer is applied to the ST category.