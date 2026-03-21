Intimate Encounters With Unmappable, Unforgettable Places

It is in India where she feels the historical effects of the West's wars on West Asia, one that has injected poison into the veins of the world. “Like bombs. Like bombs above Baghdad, Gulf War on CNN, America bombing Iraq then, now, again. Always.” With the help of scholarly friends like Ashis Nandy and John Vaillant and the aid of the Indian epic the Mahabharata, she stumbles upon the realisation that wars end the world as we know it. Just like entire clans were erased in the ancient war, the world is erased after Gaza and Palestine. There really is no looking back.