FIFA World Cup 2026: Seattle Stadium To Host Matches In First-Ever Tournament Appearance

Seattle will stage FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for the first time, with fan zones, cultural landmarks, and a buzzing food scene making the Emerald City a standout host

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Seattle preview stadium fan zones transportation
Mount Rainier is seen in the distance overlooking Lumen Field as seen from Pike Place Market, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Seattle will host FIFA World Cup matches for the first time in its history, with games played at Seattle Stadium

  • The city offers landmarks such as the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, Gas Works Park, and Kerry Park

  • Nine fan zones will be spread across Washington, including Spokane’s island zone and Tacoma’s Puyallup Tribal Headquarters

Few cities in North America can lay claim to better summer weather than Seattle, neatly nestled in the Pacific Northwest with sunny skies and little humidity after Memorial Day.

But the Emerald City, which will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history, is a destination city for more reasons beyond its temperate climate.

Landmarks/Places to See

A trip to Seattle is not complete without a visit to the Space Needle, which underwent a $100 million remodel in 2018. Pike Place Market, one of the oldest continuously operating public farmers markets in the United States, is always hopping with tourists and locals alike. Both Gas Works Park and Kerry Park offer panoramic views of the city.

Food Scene in Seattle

Not many metro areas can top Seattle’s abundance of seafood restaurants, which range from dive bars that serve fresh oysters to fine establishments that offer Alaskan King crab legs. There are plenty of Japanese and Hawaiian restaurants in the area, too, many of which specialize in fresh sushi rolls and chicken teriyaki, respectively. Any evening is best topped off with a visit to Molly Moon’s ice cream, a local’s favorite.

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Fan Zones

Outside of Seattle, there will be nine fan zones scattered across the state of Washington: in Bellingham, Bremerton, Everett, Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Pasco, Vancouver and Yakima. They all vary considerably in what they will offer, and where they will take place. Spokane’s fan zone is located on an island in the middle of the Spokane River. The Puyallup Tribal Headquarters, meanwhile, will host Tacoma’s fan zone.

Transportation Options

Seattle has a public transportation system that is among the better ones in the United States. The Link, a light rail system in the Seattle metropolitan area, has the “1 line,” which stops at Stadium station, located just a couple blocks away from Seattle Stadium. Special “Sounder game trains” traveling from north and south of Seattle will operate to and from King Street Station, which is across the street from Seattle Stadium.

Stadium Tips

Few stadiums in North America get quite as loud as Seattle Stadium, which has changed its name from its usual moniker (Lumen Field) for the World Cup. The 67,000-seat, open-air stadium has exposed views to the north and south, the former of which offers glimpses of downtown Seattle. In April, a grass field was installed at Seattle Stadium, which typically uses an artificial turf for Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC games.

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