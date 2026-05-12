FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Angeles Making Third Appearance - Five Things To Know About City Of Angels

Transportation Options

Los Angeles is notorious for its traffic. Five of the eight matches start at noon PT; the other three are at night. With limited and expensive parking at the stadium, most spectators will want to use public transportation or ride share. Metro bus or rail (roundtrip tickets are $3.50) will drop riders at one of 15 pickup locations, where free buses will take them to the stadium. Other options are park-and-ride locations with direct service to the stadium, walking or getting dropped off. Early-bird pricing for reserved parking at all locations ranges from $12 to $102.