Beyond The Cotton Bowl: Dallas' New Era For FIFA World Cup 2026
It was the Cotton Bowl, and six matches then. The venue entered football folklore as Romario, Bebeto, and Branco helped Brazil beat Dennis Bergkamp's Netherlands before a rousing crowd of 63,500. An unforgettable FIFA World Cup 1994 quarter-final! Fast forward to 2026; it will have a bigger dream. It will stage nine matches, including four knockouts, giving Texas more fixtures than any other host city. The mouth-watering lineup features Netherlands vs Japan (June 14), England vs Croatia (June 17), Argentina vs Austria (June 22), Japan vs Sweden (June 25), and Jordan vs Argentina (June 27), before the two round of 32 knockout matches (June 30 and July 3), a round of 16 clash (July 6), and the first semi-final on July 14. This venue in Arlington has even stripped away its corporate branding and will be known as Dallas Stadium, temporarily, instead of AT&T Stadium. Welcome to a Texas-sized World Cup.
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
7/15
8/15
9/15
10/15
11/15
12/15
13/15
14/15
15/15
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE