FIFA World Cup 2026: Grass Installation Underway In New Jersey Stadium That Will Host Final

Grass installation work has started at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, a FIFA World Cup 2026 venue that will host eight matches, including the final on July 19. Global governing body FIFA is using two types of surfaces for the tournament, which begins on June 12 and will be played at 11 stadiums in the USA, three in Mexico and two in Canada. Bermuda grass will be used for the sites in warm season venues: East Rutherford, New Jersey; Guadalajara, Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Monterrey, Mexico; and Santa Clara, California. Perennial rye mixed with Kentucky bluegrass will be used at what FIFA said were cool season and indoor venues: Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Mexico City; Philadelphia; Seattle; Toronto; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

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New York-New Jersey Stadium World Cup pitch
Sprinkler water grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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North Carolina turf farm
Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Grass is greener in New Jersey 2026
Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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2026 World Cup grass installation NJ
Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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FIFA World Cup 2026 MetLife Stadium
Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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FIFA World Cup final 2026 stadium preparation
A general view shows NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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NJ grown grass for World Cup 2026
A sign reading "FIFA World Cup 2026" is displayed at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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FIFA World Cup 2026 stadium pitch standard
A general view shows NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Grass is greener in New Jersey 2026
A worker checks grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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MetLife Stadium gets key field facelift
A general view shows NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Temporary all-grass surface
FIFA Senior Pitch Manager David Graham walks during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Bermuda grass
Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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