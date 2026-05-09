FIFA World Cup 2026: Grass Installation Underway In New Jersey Stadium That Will Host Final

Sprinkler water grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

1/11 Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





2/11 Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





3/11 Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





4/11 Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





5/11 A general view shows NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





6/11 A sign reading "FIFA World Cup 2026" is displayed at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





7/11 A general view shows NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





8/11 A worker checks grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





9/11 A general view shows NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





10/11 FIFA Senior Pitch Manager David Graham walks during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





11/11 Workers install grass during the pitch installation for FIFA World Cup 2026 at NYNJ Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





