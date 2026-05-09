FIFA World Cup 2026: Grass Installation Underway In New Jersey Stadium That Will Host Final
Grass installation work has started at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, a FIFA World Cup 2026 venue that will host eight matches, including the final on July 19. Global governing body FIFA is using two types of surfaces for the tournament, which begins on June 12 and will be played at 11 stadiums in the USA, three in Mexico and two in Canada. Bermuda grass will be used for the sites in warm season venues: East Rutherford, New Jersey; Guadalajara, Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Monterrey, Mexico; and Santa Clara, California. Perennial rye mixed with Kentucky bluegrass will be used at what FIFA said were cool season and indoor venues: Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Mexico City; Philadelphia; Seattle; Toronto; and Vancouver, British Columbia.
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