FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Making Maiden Appearance - Five Things To Know About Space City

The Houston Stadium is hosting seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including two games in the knockout phase. The stadium has a retractable roof which is almost certain to be closed during all the matches because of the high temperatures

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston Making Maiden Appearance - Five Things To Know About Space City
An aerial view of the NRG Stadium, one of the stadiums that will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, in Houston. Photo: File/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Houston to host FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2026 edition

  • Space City is United States' fourth largest metropolis

  • City’s free FIFA Fan Festival will be in East downtown, known to locals as EaDo

Houston will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time this summer. If you’re heading to the Space City to take in the tournament, here are some things to know about this sprawling metropolis that is the nation’s fourth largest city.

First, make sure to dress for intense heat and humidity, hydrate and pack your sunscreen. Temperatures in June are typically around 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity can make it feel hotter than 105 F (41 C) or higher.

Landmarks/Places To See

First time visitors should make the trek about 30 miles from downtown to Clear Lake, Texas, for a visit to the Johnson Space Center, home to NASA’s Mission Control Center.

The Museum District features Hermann Park, the Houston Zoo and 19 museums, highlighted by Museum of Fine Arts. It’s a family friendly and walkable destination for visitors.

For a little slice of history, you can get a look at the Astrodome, which sits in the shadow of NRG Stadium, where all the matches will be held. Dubbed the “Eighth Wonder of the World” when it opened as the world’s first air-conditioned domed stadium in 1965, the stadium hasn’t been used for events in more than two decades.

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Food Scene

No visit to Houston is complete without barbecue and Tex-Mex, which are plentiful in all corners of the city. For great barbecue close to downtown, try Truth BBQ for its perfectly cooked brisket or Pinkerton’s BBQ for huge and tender beef ribs and flavorful jalapeño and cheese sausage links. For Tex-Mex, The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and The Original Irma’s are both solid choices. Order fajitas at Ninfa’s and don’t miss the mole poblano chicken enchiladas at Irma’s. And try not to fill up on chips and salsa before your order arrives!

ALSO READ: Mexico City Stadium Guide

Fan Zones

The city’s free FIFA Fan Festival will be in East downtown, known to locals as EaDo. The fan festival will be open from June 11-July 19 and will show all 104 World Cup matches live on giant screens.

Transportation Options

The METRORail Red Line is the primary way to get to NRG Stadium, which will be called Houston Stadium, for the World Cup. It offers direct service to Stadium Park/Astrodome Station from downtown for $1.25. Trains run every 6-12 minutes from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. with increased capacity during the event.

Stadium Tips

The stadium has a retractable roof which is almost certain to be closed during all the matches because of the high temperatures. With the roof closed, it can get chilly in the stadium, so bring a light jacket or cardigan if you tend to get cold easily.

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