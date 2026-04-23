World Book Day: Celebrating The Magic Of Reading And The Written Word

Summary of this article
World Book Day reflects the quiet, enduring magic of books as gateways to other worlds and selves.
Translations and prize-winning works have amplified Indian literature on the global stage.
From dystopias to moral debates, literature continues to mirror and question the times we live in.
Books are windows onto other worlds, other lives. They familiarise us with new cultures, and show us how to see the world with fresh eyes. Prose or poetry or hybrid works, the feeling of losing yourself in the pages of a book remains a priceless experience, especially in the digital age when all experiences are designed to be fleeting.
Every year, on April 23, UNESCO celebrates World Book Day to rejoice in the magic of books and the joy of reading. This date was chosen because it is the anniversary of the death of the bard, William Shakespeare, and prolific Spanish writer Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.
OUTLOOK celebrates books and authors and the pleasure of reading every day.
In our June 13, 2022 issue, Reflections, we explored the world of literary translations in India. Nawaid Anjum wrote about how the International Booker Prize win for Geetanjali Shree's ‘Ret Samadhi’ (trans. Daisy Rockwell) put the spotlight on Indian literature and translations. Zubaan founder Urvashi Butalia highlighted the struggles of translators in the country.
Our August 11, 2024 issue, Alice Munro delved into the age-old question: can we separate the art from the artist? This issue was sparked by the conversations around Nobel Prize-winning author Alice Munro's daughter Andrea Robin Skinner's revelations about being sexually abused by her stepfather and Munro’s second husband, Gerald Fremlin, and her mother's failure to protect her. This issue featured, among others, Jerry Pinto's piece on how artists are all too human, and how humans are changing constantly, with the sins of yesterday being the stigmata of today. Jai Arjun Singh argued that the art-vs-artist discourse has become increasingly simple-minded. That’s why mirrors, including the mirrors provided by 'nasty' art, are important.
Our October 21, 2023 issue, All Is Well parsed through passages from dystopian novels like Orwell’s ‘1984’ and Atwood’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and connected the dots between the past and our current dystopian ‘happy news industry’, all the while imagining future newsrooms and other dystopias.
In this issue, Outlook's Editor Chinki Sinha penned an ode to the writers who 'imagined and chronicled events in not-yet places, the ones who faced the dystopia in their heads' and Managing Editor, Satish Padmanabhan, conjured a scene from a just and kind society where 'crime has been bulldozed; class difference is so minuscule that even Engels will need a magnifying glass to detect it.'