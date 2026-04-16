FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Preview: England Drawn Into Group Of Death With Croatia, Panama And Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L pits England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama together in one of the toughest pools, featuring European heavyweights, an African giants and CONCACAF resilience in a true Group of Death

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Preview England Croatia Panama Ghana
England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L features England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the “Group of Death”

  • England, back‑to‑back European Championship runners‑up, arrive under new coach Thomas Tuchel

  • Croatia, World Cup finalists in 2018 and semifinalists in 2022, rely on veteran Luka Modric

Featuring England, Croatia, Panama and Ghana, Group L represents one of the toughest in the opening round of the World Cup.

A super-sized 48-team tournament has all but eradicated the possibility of a “group of death,” with several top-level teams drawn in the same group.

But with England, back-to-back European Championship runner-up, and Croatia, which reached the World Cup final in 2018 and semifinals in 2022, Group L has two heavyweights.

Add to that a Panama team ranked 33rd by FIFA and Ghana, which has top European-based players like Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams and Thomas Partey.

England

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Preview England Croatia Panama Ghana
Japan's Ayumu Seko, left, and England's Morgan Rogers challenge for the ball during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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It is 60 years since England won the World Cup on home soil in 1966 — its one and only major international trophy.

Since the 1990s, England fans have ironically sung “It’s coming home,” a song that pokes fun at the nation’s expectations and ultimate disappointment over a decades-long wait to lift another trophy.

However, England has enjoyed a sustained period of going deep in major tournaments over the past eight years, reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and then successive finals at the European Championship in 2021 and 2024.

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That was under former manager Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain and was replaced by German coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel steered England to qualification for the World Cup with a perfect winning record and without conceding a goal. Still, performances have not always been convincing and it is questionable if England’s squad has improved or gone backwards since the Euros.

Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Preview England Croatia Panama Ghana
Croatia's Luka Modric scores his side's second goal from a penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group L qualifying soccer match between Croatia and Czech Republic at the Opus Arena in Osijek, Croatia, Monday, June 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Croatia has made a habit of delivering at the World Cup.

It came third at its very first World Cup in 1998 after independence from Yugoslavia.

Twenty years later it reached the final of the 2018 World Cup, which it lost to France. In Qatar four years ago, Croatia was a semifinalist — eliminating Brazil along the way.

National icon Luka Modric remains Croatia’s leading player even at the age of 40. The former Real Madrid midfielder won six Champions Leagues during a trophy-laden spell in Spain. He was awarded the Ballon d’Or for the best soccer player in the world after Croatia’s run to the World Cup final in 2018.

There are fewer star names for Croatia to call upon from Europe’s top teams these days, though MLS players Petar Musa and Marco Pasalic will be known to fans in the United States.

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic has missed much of the season through injury, but is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup.

Also Read: Group A Preview: Can Co-Hosts Mexico Avoid 1st Round Exit Against Tricky Sides?

Also Read: Group B Preview: Co-Hosts Canada Under Pressure In A Bracket With Switzerland, Qatar & Bosnia

Also Read: Group C Preview: Brazil Hope For Redemption Under Carlo Ancelotti's New Leadership Unit

Also Read: Group D Preview: United States Face Familiar Foes In Australia, Paraguay And Turkey

Also Read: Group E Preview: Germany Seek Redemption Against Ivory Coast, Ecuador And Debutants Curacao

Also Read: Group F Preview: Netherlands Chase Elusive Trophy Against Sweden, Japan And Tunisia

Also Read: Group G Preview: Conflict-Ridden Iran Face Belgium, Egypt And New Zealand

Also Read: Group H Preview: Spain And Uruguay Headline Pool With Saudi Arabia And Cape Verde

Also Read: Group I Preview: Mbappe-Led France Favourites Against Haaland’s Norway, Senegal And Iraq

Also Read: Group J Preview: Messi-Led Argentina Eye Repeat Glory Against Algeria, Austria And Jordan

Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Preview England Croatia Panama Ghana
Ghana's Antoine Semenyo, center, controls the ball against Japan's Ritsu Doan, left, during the international friendly soccer match between Japan and Ghana in Toyota, central Japan, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Man City forward Semenyo is the standout player for Ghana and heads to the World Cup after an impressive season in the Premier League.

His form for Bournemouth sparked interest from England’s top clubs before joining City for $87 million in January.

Ghana has qualified for five of the last six World Cups, with its best performance coming in 2010 when it advanced to the quarterfinals.

That loss is considered one the greatest miscarriages of justice in the tournament’s history after Uruguay’s Luis Suarez used his hand to clear Dominic Adiyah’s header off the line in the last minute of extra time. Suarez was sent off and Ghana was awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan failed to convert. Uruguay went on to win a shootout.

Ghana has not advanced from the group stage since and despite qualifying for this World Cup, did not qualify for the most recent African Cup of Nations.

Its preparations for the World Cup have been turbulent with coach Otto Addo fired in March following four-straight losses. Former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz has been appointed to take charge.

Panama

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Preview England Croatia Panama Ghana
Mexico's Germán Berterame, left, and Panama's Daniel Aparicio vie for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in Panama City. | Photo: AP/Agustin Herrera
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Panama will play in only its second World Cup, having previously qualified in 2018.

It finished top of its qualifying group and has produced impressive runs in recent tournaments — reaching the finals of the 2023 Gold Cup and 2025 CONCACAF Nations League.

Former Leeds United coach Thomas Christiansen has steered Panama to the World Cup, having been in charge since 2020 and overseen its rise.

While England and Croatia will be the favorites to advance, Panama will be a lively contender for third-place and the potential to reach the round of 32.

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