FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Preview: England Drawn Into Group Of Death With Croatia, Panama And Ghana

England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein