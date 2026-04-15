FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Preview: Spain And Uruguay Headline Pool With Saudi Arabia And Cape Verde

Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, scores his side third goal during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, scores his side third goal during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz