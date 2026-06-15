Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

La Celeste and Saudi Arabia will face each other for the second time in the World Cup stage after 2018.
Experts believe Uruguay to clinch this victory easily with a 2-0 or 2-1 scoreline.
The match will be played at the Miami Stadium, USA on June 16, 3:30 am (IST)
Uruguay and Saudi Arabia will lock horns in the second Group H fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026, a day after Spain begin their campaign against Cape Verde.
With Spain widely regarded as the favourites to top the group, both nations will view this encounter as a crucial opportunity to gain an early advantage in the battle for a knockout-stage berth.
La Celeste, led by the ever-demanding Marcelo Bielsa, arrive at the tournament carrying a blend of youthful energy and tournament pedigree.
Uruguay remain one of international football's most respected nations and possess the quality to challenge any opponent on their day. Bielsa's high-intensity approach has revived the South American side, making them one of the more dangerous teams outside the traditional group of favourites.
Standing opposite them are The Green Falcons, coached by Georgios Donis, who will be hoping to replicate the giant-killing performances Saudi Arabia have produced in recent World Cups.
The Saudis have developed a reputation for their organisation, discipline and ability to frustrate higher-ranked opponents, traits that could prove valuable in what is expected to be a tightly contested Group H campaign.
The two nations have met three times previously, with their most famous encounter coming at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Uruguay edged Saudi Arabia 1-0 courtesy of a Luis Suárez goal.
Their overall head-to-head record is surprisingly balanced, with Saudi Arabia winning 3-2 in a 2002 friendly, while a 2014 meeting ended in a 1-1 draw. This will mark only the second World Cup meeting between the two sides, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has often produced competitive contests.
With Spain expected to dominate much of the spotlight in Group H, both Uruguay and Saudi Arabia understand the importance of starting strongly.
A victory here could significantly boost their chances of reaching the Round of 16, setting the stage for an intriguing battle between South American tradition and Asian resilience.
Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 3
Uruguay Wins: 1
Saudi Arabia Wins: 1
Draws: 1
Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Uruguay enter this Group H encounter as clear favourites, with most experts predicting a 2-0 or 2-1 victory for Marcelo Bielsa's side.
La Celeste possess superior quality across the pitch, particularly in midfield where stars such as Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur are expected to dictate the tempo and control possession.
However, despite their abundance of talent, Uruguay have occasionally struggled to convert dominance into goals, leaving the door open for a competitive contest.
Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons will once again rely on the disciplined defensive structure that has become their trademark in major tournaments. Georgios Donis' side are likely to sit deep, absorb pressure and look to strike on the counter-attack through their pace and direct attacking transitions.
Their famous victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup remains a reminder that they possess the capability to punish even the strongest opponents when opportunities arise.
While Saudi Arabia's organisation should keep the match competitive for long periods, Uruguay's experience, midfield superiority and attacking quality are expected to prove decisive. Expect La Celeste to dominate possession and eventually find the breakthrough in what is likely to be a low-scoring affair.
Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Saudi Arabia.
Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Uruguay Predicted XIs:
Muslera (GK); Varela, Caceres, Bueno, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo; Vinas, Nunez
Saudi Arabia Predicted XIs:
Al-Owais (GK); Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Bu; Kanno, Al-Khaibari; N Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan
Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Miami, USA
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Date: Tuesday, 16 June
Kick-off Time: 16/06/2026 – 3:30 am (IST)
Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Uruguay:
Goalkeepers
Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele, Franco Israel.
Defenders
Ronald Araújo, José María Giménez, Sebastián Cáceres, Santiago Bueno, Joaquín Piquerez, Matías Viña, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nández.
Midfielders
Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolás De La Cruz, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Fonseca, Fabricio Díaz.
Forwards
Darwin Núñez, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodríguez, Maximiliano Araújo, Agustín Álvarez Martínez, Luciano Rodríguez, Cristian Olivera.
Saudi Arabia:
Goalkeepers
Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ahmed Al-Kassar, Hamed Al-Shanqiti.
Defenders
Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadesh, Saud Abdulhamid, Saud Abdulhamid, Jihad Thakri, Abdullah Madu, Nawaf Boushal, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Hassan Al-Tambakti.
Midfielders
Mohammed Kanno, Musab Al-Juwayr, Ziyad Al-Johani, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Turki Al-Ammar, Abdulrahman Ghareeb.
Forwards
Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Ayman Yahya, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Muhannad Al-Saad, Abdullah Radif, Saleh Al-Shehri.