Spain Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group H Clash At Atlanta Stadium
Spain Vs Saudi Arabia Live Gallery: The reigning European champions face Asian giants in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at Atlanta Stadium on June 21, Sunday . While no team can qualify for the round of 32 or be knocked out today, a win becomes massive before the final round. As things stand, the group is completely gridlocked -- all four teams on one point each -- making this Spain vs Saudi Arabia clash a must-win. La Roja arrive having dominated possession but failing to score in a 0-0 draw with debutants Cape Verde. Meanwhile, the Arabian Falcons showed discipline and purpose in their 1-1 draw with Uruguay. Expect a showdown of epic proportions. The 2010 champions, however, have a perfect 3-0 head-to-head record, including a 1-0 win at the 2006 edition. Now, the question is: will Spain's teen sensation Lamine Yamal spark a misfiring attack, or can Salem Al-Dawsari inspire another Saudi upset? See the best photos from the ESP vs KSA match here.
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