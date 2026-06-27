Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group H Clash At Houston Stadium

Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Bu Washl (13) keeps the ball away from Cape Verde's Ryan Mendes (20) during the first half of the World Cup Group H soccer match in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

1/7 A Cape Verde supports his team prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)





2/7 Saudi Arabia fans wave flags prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)





3/7 A Saudi Arabia fan shows his support prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)





4/7 Saudi Arabia starting players pose for a group photo prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)





5/7 Cape Verde players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)





6/7 Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari (10) battles for the ball with Cape Verde's Pico Lopes (4) during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)





7/7 Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Bu Washl (13) keeps the ball away from Cape Verde's Ryan Mendes (20) during the first half of the World Cup Group H soccer match in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)





