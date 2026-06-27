Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group H Clash At Houston Stadium

Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Photo Gallery: Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H encounter on Saturday, 27 June, at NRG Stadium, currently known as Houston Stadium. With a place in the knockout round still within reach, both sides will be determined to deliver a strong performance in their final group-stage fixture. Cape Verde have made a memorable World Cup debut, remaining unbeaten after earning draws against Spain and Uruguay, while Saudi Arabia head into the contest with one point from their opening two matches following a draw with Uruguay and a defeat against Spain. With qualification hopes on the line, the battle in Houston promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Bu Washl (13) keeps the ball away from Cape Verde's Ryan Mendes (20) during the first half of the World Cup Group H soccer match in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
A Cape Verde supports his team prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
Saudi Arabia fans wave flags prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
A Saudi Arabia fan shows his support prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
Saudi Arabia starting players pose for a group photo prior to a World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
Cape Verde players pose for a team photo ahead of the World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari (10) battles for the ball with Cape Verde's Pico Lopes (4) during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H AP Photos
Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Bu Washl (13) keeps the ball away from Cape Verde's Ryan Mendes (20) during the first half of the World Cup Group H soccer match in Houston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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