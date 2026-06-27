Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Group H Clash At Houston Stadium
Cape Verde Vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Photo Gallery: Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H encounter on Saturday, 27 June, at NRG Stadium, currently known as Houston Stadium. With a place in the knockout round still within reach, both sides will be determined to deliver a strong performance in their final group-stage fixture. Cape Verde have made a memorable World Cup debut, remaining unbeaten after earning draws against Spain and Uruguay, while Saudi Arabia head into the contest with one point from their opening two matches following a draw with Uruguay and a defeat against Spain. With qualification hopes on the line, the battle in Houston promises to be a high-stakes showdown.
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