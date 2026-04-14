FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview: Germany Seek Redemption Against Ivory Coast, Ecuador And Debutants Curacao

Four‑time champions Germany face Ivory Coast, Ecuador and debutants Curacao in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E, a mix of pedigree and newcomers that could test Julian Nagelsmann’s side

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview Germany Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador
Germany's Kai Havertz, front, controls the ball challenged by Denmark's Andreas Christensen during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E features Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador and World Cup debutants Curacao

  • Germany are under pressure after back‑to‑back group stage exits since their 2014 triumph

  • Curacao, the smallest nation ever to qualify, open against Germany

Four-time World Cup champion Germany and newcomer Curacao sit at opposite ends of the global soccer spectrum.

In June they will be facing each other in Group E, which also includes Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Germany will be under pressure not to fall at the first hurdle again after failing to advance from the group stage in back-to-back tournaments since winning the World Cup in 2014.

Germany

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview Germany Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador
Germany's Nick Woltemade, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup 2026 group A qualifying soccer match between Northern Ireland and Germany at Windsor Park stadium, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
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Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz is at the heart of everything Germany does under coach Julian Nagelsmann. At 6-foot-6 (1.98 meters) striker Nick Woltemade is hard for defenses to handle. Meanwhile, 18-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl could be the tournament’s breakout star.

Still, conceding three goals in a 4-3 friendly win over Switzerland in March revived concerns over Germany’s defensive robustness and doubts over Nagelsmann’s insistence on using Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger as a bench player. Germany hasn’t faced top-level opponents since losses to France and Portugal last year. There isn’t a reliable goalkeeping successor to Manuel Neuer, either.

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Defender Nathaniel Brown adds an American connection. He was eligible for the United States but chose Germany, his birthplace, instead.

Curacao

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview Germany Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador
Curacao's Arany Martha, right, kicks the ball past Australia's goalkeeper Matthew Ryan to score his team's first goal during their international soccer friendly in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
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With a population of about 156,000, Curacao is the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup. An opening game against the mighty Germany will be a daunting introduction.

Its preparations have not gone to plan after veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat quit in February due to his daughter’s health issues.

He was replaced by Fred Rutten, a former coach at FC Twente, PSV and Feyenoord in the Netherlands and Schalke 04 in Germany.

Curacao, a Caribbean island country which for centuries was under Dutch colonial rule, relies heavily on players born and raised in the Netherlands.

Ivory Coast

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview Germany Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during an international friendly match between Scotland and Ivory Coast in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan
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The Ivory Coast is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 and long after the retirement of national icons Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure.

It has been a long wait for the Ivorians, having struggled without its golden generation of star players.

Now a new generation has emerged, winning the African Cup of Nations in 2024 and securing a return to the World Cup by qualifying top of its group.

Ivory Coast has made three previous appearances at the World Cup, but has never advanced beyond the group stage.

Coach Emerse Fae was appointed midway through the 2024 AFCON and went on to lead his nation to the trophy.

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo is one of the stars of the new generation.

Ecuador

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview Germany Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador
Ecuador forward Enner Valencia (13) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against the United States in Austin, Texas, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Moises Caicedo became the most expensive player in the history of British soccer when joining Chelsea from Brighton for $146 million in 2023.

The midfielder will be key to Ecuador’s hopes of advancing beyond the group stage for the first time in 20 years and only the second time in its history.

It qualified in second place behind defending champion Argentina, despite starting the campaign with a three-point deduction for a false document being used to get a passport for a player during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Forward Enner Valencia was Ecuador’s top scorer in qualifying, with six of his country’s 14 goals.

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