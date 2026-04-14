FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview: Germany Seek Redemption Against Ivory Coast, Ecuador And Debutants Curacao

Germany's Kai Havertz, front, controls the ball challenged by Denmark's Andreas Christensen during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Germany's Kai Havertz, front, controls the ball challenged by Denmark's Andreas Christensen during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic