International Friendly 2026 Wrap: Germany's Wirtz Stars Against Switzerland; White Jeered On Return For England

In other games, Ben White scored on his recall to the England side and then gave away a penalty in stoppage time as England drew 1-1 with Uruguay, while the Netherlands overcame Norway 2-1 in Amsterdam

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Ben White, England Football Team
England's Ben White, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly match. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Germany beat Switzerland 4-3 whereas England had to settle for a draw

  • Spain thumped Serbia 4-0 in Villarreal thanks to Oyarzabal's two goals

  • Elsewhere, Netherlands overcame Norway 2-1 in Amsterdam

Mikel Oyarzabal scored two impressive goals in Spain’s 3-0 win over Serbia, and Florian Wirtz scored two and made two more as Germany twice came from behind to beat Switzerland 4-3, in entertaining pre- World Cup friendlies on Friday.

In other games, Ben White scored on his recall to the England side and then gave away a penalty in stoppage time as England drew 1-1 with Uruguay, while the Netherlands overcame Norway 2-1 in Amsterdam.

White was a controversial selection by England coach Thomas Tuchel, four years after walking out on his teammates in the middle of the last World Cup.

The Arsenal defender replaced Fikayo Tomori with 21 minutes left in a poor match on Friday and his appearance was greeted with both boos and cheers from the Wembley crowd.

However, he was in the right place at the right time 10 minutes from time to give England the lead after Cole Palmer’s corner was flicked on and White poked the ball in at the far post for what will surely be one of the easiest goals of his career.

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Uruguay did not have a shot on goal and that looked like being the winner, only for White to clip Federico Viñas in the box as the clock ticked past 90 minutes.

The referee pointed to the spot after a video review and Federico Valverde converted for Uruguay to leave the scores level.

Brilliant Wirtz downs Switzerland

In Basel, Germany overcame its southern neighbor thanks largely to the brilliance of Liverpool’s Wirtz.

Germany looked shaky at the back and went behind in the 17th minute when Dan Ndoye cut in from the left and crashed a shot past Oliver Baumann from a tight angle.

Germany leveled nine minutes later when Jonathan Tah headed home Wirtz’s cross from the left but Breel Embolo put Switzerland ahead again in the 41st minute with a diving header after Baumann hesitated to leave his line.

Once again, Wirtz brought Germany back into the game, when, on the stroke of halftime, his flighted pass carved open the Swiss defense and allowed Serge Gnabry to lift the ball over ‘keeper Gregor Kobel.

Wirtz then gave Germany a 3-2 lead 11 minutes into the second half with the best goal of the night, his stunning right-foot shot from full 30 meters sailing over Kobel into the top corner of the net.

Joel Monteiro equalized for the home side 10 minutes from time with a rifled shot that gave Baumann no chance but Wirtz made it 4-3 with another superb shot from the 18-yard line six minutes from the end.

Oyarzabal stars for Spain

In Villarreal, Oyarzabal was the star man for Spain in its hastily arranged game against Serbia.

The match was set up at short notice after Spain’s proposed game with Argentina in Doha fell through due to war in the Middle East and the home side showed just why it is one of the favorites to win a second World Cup title this summer.

Oyarzabal got his first goal with 16 minutes gone, hammering home after Alex Baena’s smart dummy from Fermín López’s pass gave him time and space on the edge of the Serbian box.

His second, a minute before halftime, was an unstoppable left-foot shot from almost 25 meters out.

The goals take his international tally to 26 in 53 internationals and extend his superb scoring streak. The Real Sociedad striker has scored 11 times in his last 10 games for Spain.

Oyarzabal was withdrawn after 63 minutes as Spain gave a debut to Osasuna winger Víctor Muñoz but there was no letup for the Serbs. The Osasuna winger capped a happy night with a goal nine minutes later, taking a lovely back-heeled pass from Ferran Torres and stroking the ball home to make it 3-0.

Netherlands beats Norway

In Amsterdam, Norway rested its record scorer Erling Haaland but took the lead after 25 minutes thanks to a curling shot from Andreas Schjelderup.

Virgil van Dijk leveled 10 minutes later when he powered home a header from a corner and Tijjani Reijnders gave the home side the win when he crashed home from close range five minutes into the second half.

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