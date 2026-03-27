Spain Vs Serbia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Lamine Yamal Starts For La Roja - Check Starting XIs

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente File

We are glad to welcome you to our live football coverage of tonight's key clash albeit a friendly as Spain take on Serbia in Villarreal. The Spain national football team are on a high and remain favourites to lift this year's WC in USA, Mexico and Canada. All eyes will be on Luis de la Fuente as he names his starting XI against a Serbian side, who are looking for consistency. Catch the live scores and updates from the international friendly game between Spain and Serbia at Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal on March 28, 2026, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Mar 2026, 12:20:30 am IST Spain vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Messi Stand At Inter Miami CF Speaking about the ex-Barcelona star, Inter Miami CF will have a stand named after their skipper Lionel Messi. Inter Miami said: "Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present. "From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps on to the pitch. "Recognising someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realising you are witnessing something unique."

27 Mar 2026, 11:56:45 pm IST Spain vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs 👥 El 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 de La Cerámica.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/yMXuzI1XL8 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 27, 2026

27 Mar 2026, 11:42:59 pm IST Spain vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: H2H Total matches: 3

Spain won: 2

Serbia won: 0

Draws: 1