Spain Vs Serbia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Lamine Yamal Starts For La Roja - Check Starting XIs

Spain vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Messi Stand At Inter Miami CF
Speaking about the ex-Barcelona star, Inter Miami CF will have a stand named after their skipper Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami said: "Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present.
"From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps on to the pitch.
"Recognising someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realising you are witnessing something unique."
Spain vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs
Spain vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: H2H
Total matches: 3
Spain won: 2
Serbia won: 0
Draws: 1
Spain vs Serbia Live Score, International Friendly: Timing Info
For the fans in India, the game will kick off at 01:30 a.m. IST on Saturday, March 28.