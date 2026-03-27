England Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Foden, Rashford Start For Three Lions

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden pictured with Declan Rice File

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's International friendly match between England and Uruguay at the Wembley Stadium. The England national football team will be at home for the upcoming contest, which gives them an advantage from the beginning. As for their opponents, Marcelo Bielsa's men will look upto their inspirational captain, Federico Valverde to deliver the quality moment. Catch the live scores and updates from the ENG vs URU match at Wembley Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Mar 2026, 12:35:30 am IST England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Roy Hodgson Back In The Manager's Seat Well, well! Just as we speak on England football team, there's another topic that is making the headlines in the country with their former boss Roy Hodgson. The veteran manager is back in the hot seat albeit second-tier Bristol City with the 78-year-old returning to familiar territory.

28 Mar 2026, 12:12:45 am IST England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Ben White On The Bench - Check Starting XIs England starting XI: Trafford, Livramento, Tomori, Maguire, Spence, Henderson, Garner, Foden, Madueke, Rashford, Solanke Subs: Ramsdale, Pickford, Steele, Hall, Wharton, Stones, Palmer, White, Mainoo, Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Bowen Uruguay starting XI: Muslera, Ronald Araujo, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta, Varela, Canobbio, Valverde, Olivera, Araujo, Piquerez, Aguirre Subs: Rochet, Mele, Gimenez, Caceres, Sanabria, De La Cruz, Martinez, Nunez, Pellistri, Vina, Rodriguez, Vinas, Torres, Rodriguez

27 Mar 2026, 11:55:03 pm IST England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Will We See Ben White Tonight? Arsenal defender Ben White is back in the England squad for the first time since walking out on the team midway through the last World Cup. White has received a call-up over Trent Alexander-Arnold and remains to be seen whether the Arsenal right-back starts tonight at Wembley.

27 Mar 2026, 11:45:52 pm IST England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: H2H Total matches: 11

England won: 3

Uruguay won: 5

Draws: 3