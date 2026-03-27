England Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Foden, Rashford Start For Three Lions

England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Roy Hodgson Back In The Manager's Seat
Well, well! Just as we speak on England football team, there's another topic that is making the headlines in the country with their former boss Roy Hodgson. The veteran manager is back in the hot seat albeit second-tier Bristol City with the 78-year-old returning to familiar territory.
England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Ben White On The Bench - Check Starting XIs
England starting XI: Trafford, Livramento, Tomori, Maguire, Spence, Henderson, Garner, Foden, Madueke, Rashford, Solanke
Subs: Ramsdale, Pickford, Steele, Hall, Wharton, Stones, Palmer, White, Mainoo, Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Bowen
Uruguay starting XI: Muslera, Ronald Araujo, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta, Varela, Canobbio, Valverde, Olivera, Araujo, Piquerez, Aguirre
Subs: Rochet, Mele, Gimenez, Caceres, Sanabria, De La Cruz, Martinez, Nunez, Pellistri, Vina, Rodriguez, Vinas, Torres, Rodriguez
England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Will We See Ben White Tonight?
Arsenal defender Ben White is back in the England squad for the first time since walking out on the team midway through the last World Cup. White has received a call-up over Trent Alexander-Arnold and remains to be seen whether the Arsenal right-back starts tonight at Wembley.
England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: H2H
Total matches: 11
England won: 3
Uruguay won: 5
Draws: 3
England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Location: London, England
Stadium: Wembley Stadium
Date: Saturday, March 28
Kick-off Time: 1:30AM IST
Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)
VAR: Sören Storks (GER)