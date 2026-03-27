England Vs Uruguay LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Foden, Rashford Start For Three Lions

England Vs Uruguay, International Friendly 2026: Catch the live scores and updates from the ENG vs URU match at Wembley Stadium, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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England Football Team
Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden pictured with Declan Rice File
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's International friendly match between England and Uruguay at the Wembley Stadium. The England national football team will be at home for the upcoming contest, which gives them an advantage from the beginning. As for their opponents, Marcelo Bielsa's men will look upto their inspirational captain, Federico Valverde to deliver the quality moment. Catch the live scores and updates from the ENG vs URU match at Wembley Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Roy Hodgson Back In The Manager's Seat

Well, well! Just as we speak on England football team, there's another topic that is making the headlines in the country with their former boss Roy Hodgson. The veteran manager is back in the hot seat albeit second-tier Bristol City with the 78-year-old returning to familiar territory.

England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Ben White On The Bench - Check Starting XIs

England starting XI: Trafford, Livramento, Tomori, Maguire, Spence, Henderson, Garner, Foden, Madueke, Rashford, Solanke

Subs: Ramsdale, Pickford, Steele, Hall, Wharton, Stones, Palmer, White, Mainoo, Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Bowen

Uruguay starting XI: Muslera, Ronald Araujo, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta, Varela, Canobbio, Valverde, Olivera, Araujo, Piquerez, Aguirre

Subs: Rochet, Mele, Gimenez, Caceres, Sanabria, De La Cruz, Martinez, Nunez, Pellistri, Vina, Rodriguez, Vinas, Torres, Rodriguez

England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Will We See Ben White Tonight?

Arsenal defender Ben White is back in the England squad for the first time since walking out on the team midway through the last World Cup. White has received a call-up over Trent Alexander-Arnold and remains to be seen whether the Arsenal right-back starts tonight at Wembley.

England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: H2H

  • Total matches: 11

  • England won: 3

  • Uruguay won: 5

  • Draws: 3

England vs Uruguay Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details

  • Location: London, England

  • Stadium: Wembley Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, March 28

  • Kick-off Time: 1:30AM IST

  • Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)

  • VAR: Sören Storks (GER)

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