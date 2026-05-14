Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Veteran Shuttler Seeks QF Spot At Taiwanese's Expense

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang, Thailand Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 men's singles Round of 16 match, right here on May 14, 2026

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Srikanth Kidambi Vs Loh Kean Yew Highlights Badminton Thailand Open 2026 Updates
Srikanth Kidambi will be seen in action at the Thailand Open 2026. File Photo
Welcome to yet another Round of 16 live coverage at this year's Thailand Open 2026 with some of the biggest stars in world of badminton taking part. India's top shuttlers have progressed to the quarters and it's turn of Kidambi Srikanth to seal his spot. He takes on Su Li Yang of Taiwan. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 men's singles Round of 16 match, right here on May 14, 2026
LIVE UPDATES

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Leads

Kidambi leads 11-10 in this closely fought contest between the two. The Indian shuttler has been on point with his array of shots but his opponent is equal to it. This should be a cracker of a contest between the two opponents.

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Underway

Match underway between Srikanth and Yang at the Nimibutr Stadium. The Indian is vying to earn his spot in the Quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Kidambi's Revenge On Loh Kean Yew

Kidambi Srikanth got the better of Loh Kean Yew, by registering a 21-14, 21-15 victory in the 1st round. The 33-year-old had defeated Loh only once before in their 4 meetings (CWG 2018), had subsequently lost to him at the World C'ship - 21-15, 22-20. He had again lost in straight sets a year later, before another at the Asian Championship Round of 32.

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Results

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