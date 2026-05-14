Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Veteran Shuttler Seeks QF Spot At Taiwanese's Expense

Srikanth Kidambi will be seen in action at the Thailand Open 2026. File Photo

Welcome to yet another Round of 16 live coverage at this year's Thailand Open 2026 with some of the biggest stars in world of badminton taking part. India's top shuttlers have progressed to the quarters and it's turn of Kidambi Srikanth to seal his spot. He takes on Su Li Yang of Taiwan. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 men's singles Round of 16 match, right here on May 14, 2026

LIVE UPDATES

14 May 2026, 02:31:53 pm IST Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Leads Kidambi leads 11-10 in this closely fought contest between the two. The Indian shuttler has been on point with his array of shots but his opponent is equal to it. This should be a cracker of a contest between the two opponents.

14 May 2026, 02:23:05 pm IST Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Underway Match underway between Srikanth and Yang at the Nimibutr Stadium. The Indian is vying to earn his spot in the Quarter-finals.

14 May 2026, 02:16:14 pm IST Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Kidambi's Revenge On Loh Kean Yew Kidambi Srikanth got the better of Loh Kean Yew, by registering a 21-14, 21-15 victory in the 1st round. The 33-year-old had defeated Loh only once before in their 4 meetings (CWG 2018), had subsequently lost to him at the World C'ship - 21-15, 22-20. He had again lost in straight sets a year later, before another at the Asian Championship Round of 32.