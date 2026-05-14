Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Veteran Shuttler Seeks QF Spot At Taiwanese's Expense

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Leads
Kidambi leads 11-10 in this closely fought contest between the two. The Indian shuttler has been on point with his array of shots but his opponent is equal to it. This should be a cracker of a contest between the two opponents.
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Underway
Match underway between Srikanth and Yang at the Nimibutr Stadium. The Indian is vying to earn his spot in the Quarter-finals.
Kidambi Srikanth Vs Su Li Yang LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Kidambi's Revenge On Loh Kean Yew
Kidambi Srikanth got the better of Loh Kean Yew, by registering a 21-14, 21-15 victory in the 1st round. The 33-year-old had defeated Loh only once before in their 4 meetings (CWG 2018), had subsequently lost to him at the World C'ship - 21-15, 22-20. He had again lost in straight sets a year later, before another at the Asian Championship Round of 32.