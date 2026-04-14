FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Preview: United States Face Familiar Foes In Australia, Paraguay And Turkey

United States' Tyler Adams runs with the ball during a CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match between Mexico and the United States, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

United States' Tyler Adams runs with the ball during a CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match between Mexico and the United States, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez