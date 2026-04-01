Kosovo Vs Türkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bizim Cocuklar Seal First WC Spot In 24 Years

Turkey will be in the United States’ group at the World Cup after winning 1-0 at Kosovo to reach soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 2002. The hosts were hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, fewer than 10 years since the national team was out of the international soccer family. It was in May 2016 that Kosovo and Gibraltar were voted into FIFA as its 210th and 211th member federations. That was eight years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Kosovo vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026
Turkey's players celebrate after winning the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Kosovo and Turkey in Pristina, Kosovo. AP/Visar Kryeziu
1/4
Kosovo vs Turkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026
Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu and Kosovo's Veldin Hodza challenge for the ball during the World Cup qualifying playoff final. AP/Visar Kryeziu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/4
Kosovo vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2026
Turkey's supporters celebrate after winning the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Kosovo and Turkey in Pristina, Kosovo AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/4
Kosovo vs Turkiey, AP
Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu and Kosovo's Kreshnik Hajrizi challenge for the ball during the World Cup qualifying playoff final AP/Visar Kryeziu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/4
Turkiye vs Kosovo, AP
Turkey's players celebrate after winning the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Kosovo and Turkey in Pristina, Kosovo, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 AP/Visar Kryeziu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Dominates Shubman Gill Match-Up; Dismisses Him For Fourth Time

  2. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player

  3. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman Found Guilty Of Ball Tampering, Suspended For Two Matches

  4. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly's Fiery 72 Drives Shreyas Iyer's Kings To Opening Victory

  5. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Debutant Cooper Connolly's Half-Century Drives Punjab Kings To 3-Wicket Victory In Thriller

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  2. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  4. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 31, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Israel-Iran War Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Nations Being Compelled To Rethink Nuclear Option

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. Thomas Pogge Interview | “For USA, The Entire Globe Is A Chessboard”

  5. Trump Open To Ending Iran Operation Even As Hormuz Stays Shut: Report

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness