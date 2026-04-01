Kosovo Vs Türkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bizim Cocuklar Seal First WC Spot In 24 Years

Turkey's players celebrate after winning the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Kosovo and Turkey in Pristina, Kosovo. AP/Visar Kryeziu

1/4 Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu and Kosovo's Veldin Hodza challenge for the ball during the World Cup qualifying playoff final. AP/Visar Kryeziu





2/4 Turkey's supporters celebrate after winning the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Kosovo and Turkey in Pristina, Kosovo AP





3/4 Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu and Kosovo's Kreshnik Hajrizi challenge for the ball during the World Cup qualifying playoff final AP/Visar Kryeziu





4/4 Turkey's players celebrate after winning the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Kosovo and Turkey in Pristina, Kosovo, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 AP/Visar Kryeziu





