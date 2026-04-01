Kosovo Vs Türkiye, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bizim Cocuklar Seal First WC Spot In 24 Years
Turkey will be in the United States’ group at the World Cup after winning 1-0 at Kosovo to reach soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 2002. The hosts were hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, fewer than 10 years since the national team was out of the international soccer family. It was in May 2016 that Kosovo and Gibraltar were voted into FIFA as its 210th and 211th member federations. That was eight years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia.
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