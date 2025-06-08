Football

USA 1-2 Turkey: McGlynn Scores Early But United States Lose East Hartford Friendly

The United States lost 2-1 to Turkey in a friendly played in rainy conditions at East Hartford. Jack McGlynn gave the US an early lead with a long-range goal in the first minute. However, Turkey equalized in the 14th minute after Johnny Cardoso’s giveaway allowed Arda Guler to score. Kerem Akturkoglu netted the winner in the 28th minute following a defensive mix-up.