USA 1-2 Turkey: McGlynn Scores Early But United States Lose East Hartford Friendly

United States forward Patrick Agyemang, left, tries to hold back Turkey midfielder Orkun Kökçü (6) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Turkey forward Kenan Yildiz (11) dribbles the ball as United States' Alex Freeman defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer game in East Hartford, Connecticut.
United States midfielder Jack McGlynn, center, celebrates with teammates including Diego Luna (10) after scoring a goal past Turkey goalie Berke Özer as defender Zeki Celik (2) reacts during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Turkey forward Kenan Yildiz (11) controls the ball ahead of United States defender Alex Freeman (16) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, in East Hartford, Connecticut.
United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso (15) and Turkey midfielder Orkun Kökçü (6) compete for a head ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer game in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Turkey forward Oguz Aydin (20) and United States midfielder Diego Luna (10) compete for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer game in East Hartford, Connecticut.
United States midfielder Quinn Sullivan (7) dribbles the ball ahead of Turkey's Can Yilmaz Uzun (21) during the second half of an international friendly soccer game, in East Hartford, Conn.
United States midfielder Malik Tillman (17) tries to score on a crossed ball as Turkey goalie Berke Özer (12) prepares to make the save during the second half of an international friendly soccer game in East Hartford, Connecticut.
United States midfielder Quinn Sullivan (7) dribbles the ball ahead of Turkey's Can Yilmaz Uzun (21) during the second half of an international friendly soccer game, in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Turkey's Yusuf Akcicek (15) celebrates with teammates including goalie Berke Özer (12) after defeating the United States 2-1 during an international friendly soccer game in East Hartford, Connecticut.