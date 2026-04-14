FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A Preview: Can Co-Hosts Mexico Avoid 1st Round Exit Against Tricky Sides?

FILE - Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida dribles during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida dribles during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)