FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Preview: Mbappe-Led France Favourites Against Haaland’s Norway, Senegal And Iraq

France chase a third world crown with Kylian Mbappe at the helm, while Erling Haaland’s Norway, Sadio Mane’s Senegal and Iraq complete a competitive FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I preview France Norway Senegal Iraq
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, is challenged by Croatia's Luka Modric during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between France and Croatia, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I features France, Senegal, Norway and Iraq

  • France, led by Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, arrive as favourites

  • Norway return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, spearheaded by Erling Haaland

When France starts its World Cup against Senegal at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, it will bring back memories of the 2002 opener in Seoul, South Korea, when the Lions of Teranga upset Les Bleus in a match that sparked dancing in the streets of Dakar.

Seeking its third world title after 1998 and 2018, France is among the tournament favorites with a roster headed by Kylian Mbappé, Hugo Ekitike, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise. In its last prep matches before June, Les Bleus beat Brazil 2-1 and Colombia 3-1.

France coach Didier Deschamps complained of long security lines in the U.S. and cited traffic getting to Foxborough, Massachusetts, site of his team’s first-round meeting with Norway.

“The hardest part is the roads that take a long time, too long, and so to come to the stadium it took us an hour and 15 minutes before a match,” he said through a translator of a March friendly against Brazil. “It’s not easy.”

Deschamps, the coach since 2012, intends to step down after the tournament.

France

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I preview France Norway Senegal Iraq
France forward Désiré Doué (20) celebrates with Lucas Digne (3) after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Colombia and France in Landover, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
info_icon

With a title, Les Bleus would become just the fifth nation with three or more championships, joining Brazil (five), Germany and Italy (four each) and Argentina (three).

Related Content
Germany's Kai Havertz, front, controls the ball challenged by Denmark's Andreas Christensen during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. - | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Preview: Germany Seek Redemption Against Ivory Coast, Ecuador And Debutants Curacao
United States' Christian Pulisic dribbles during a CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match between Mexico and the United States, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. - | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Preview: United States Face Familiar Foes In Australia, Paraguay And Turkey
A cyclist rides past an installation promoting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. - | Photo: AP
FIFA World Cup 2026: Full List Of 48 Qualified Teams, Updated Group Line-Ups
Iraq 2-1 Bolivia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lions Of Mesopotamia Seal Historic Return After 40 Years - Fernando Llano
Iraq 2-1 Bolivia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lions Of Mesopotamia Seal Historic Return After 40 Years
Related Content

Mbappé won the Golden Boot at the 2022 tournament, when he scored eight goals and joined England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966 as the only players with a hat trick in a men’s World Cup final. In his prime at age 27, he heads into June friendlies with 56 international goals, one shy of Olivier Giroud’s France record.

In the 2022 final, France lost to Argentina on penalty kicks.

“Personally, I’m never going to get over it,” Mbappé said.

Since winning the 2018 tournament, France lost to Switzerland in the round of 16 at the European Championship in 2021, to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final and to Spain in a Euro 2024 semifinal.

Norway

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I preview France Norway Senegal Iraq
Norway's Erling Haaland, right, and head coach Stale Solbakken celebrate after the 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier soccer match between Italy and Norway in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
info_icon

In the World Cup for the just the fourth time and first time since 1998, Norway is led by 25-year-old Erling Haaland, among the world’s most prolific strikers. He has topped 30 goals in four straight seasons for Manchester City and with 55 international goals heading into June is his nation’s career leader.

“It’s a great responsibility to bring Norway to the World Cup,” Haaland said. “It’s a lot on my shoulders and that’s what I’ve been working to do.”

His father, Alfie, played for Norway at the 1994 World Cup in the U.S.

Alexander Sørloth, 30, is another prolific Norwegian scorer. Midfielder Martin Ødegaard, Norway’s captain, has been slowed this season by knee and shoulder injuries.

This will be Norway’s first major tournament since it was eliminated the group stage of its only European Championship appearance in 2000.

Also Read: Group A Preview: Can Co-Hosts Mexico Avoid 1st Round Exit Against Tricky Sides?

Also Read: Group B Preview: Co-Hosts Canada Under Pressure In A Bracket With Switzerland, Qatar & Bosnia

Also Read: Group C Preview: Brazil Hope For Redemption Under Carlo Ancelotti's New Leadership Unit

Also Read: Group D Preview: United States Face Familiar Foes In Australia, Paraguay And Turkey

Also Read: Group E Preview: Germany Seek Redemption Against Ivory Coast, Ecuador And Debutants Curacao

Also Read: Group F Preview: Netherlands Chase Elusive Trophy Against Sweden, Japan And Tunisia

Also Read: Group G Preview: Conflict-Ridden Iran Face Belgium, Egypt And New Zealand

Also Read: Group H Preview: Spain And Uruguay Headline Pool With Saudi Arabia And Cape Verde

Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I preview France Norway Senegal Iraq
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Senegal and Egypt, in Tangier, Morocco, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon

The Lions of Teranga are heading to their third consecutive World Cup amid a dispute with Morocco over which is the legitimate African champion.

Senegal defeated Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in January but was stripped of the title because of team conduct near the game’s end.

The African soccer confederation said Senegal had forfeited the match when coach Pape Thiaw brought his players off the field for 15 minutes to protest a late penalty kick awarded to Morocco. Senegal has appealed the decision.

Senegal also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 when it beat Egypt on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw in the final. Sadio Mané, now, 34, scored the decisive kick and is his nation’s leading scorer with 53 international goals, including a team-high five in 2026 qualifying.

Other top players include goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, midfielder Idrissa Gueye and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Iraq

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I preview France Norway Senegal Iraq
Iraq's Aymen Hussein, right, scores his side's second goal during the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Iraq and Jordan, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
info_icon

The Lions of Mesopotamia beat Bolivia in a playoff to reach its first World Cup since 1986, when they went 0-3.

Graham Arnold is the coach after two previous stints leading his native Australia.

Top players include 30-year-old striker Aymen Hussein, fifth on his nation’s scoring list with 33 international goals; forward Mohanad Ali; and midfielder Amir Al-Ammari.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play? Star Batter's Wankhede Stint Fuels Speculation

  2. MI Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Desperate Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Test In Indian Premier League

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rahane Fined For Slow Over Rate; Madushanka Replaces Injured Carse

  4. CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Shines In Super Kings' 32-Run Victory; Knight Riders Still Winless

  5. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

  4. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

  2. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Chosen One: Bihar Gets A BJP CM, As Samrat Era Begins

  4. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  5. BJP All Set to Have Its First Chief Minister In Bihar In Samrat Choudhary

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Trump Signals Fresh Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Ongoing US Blockade

  3. Israel, Lebanon Hold First Direct Talks in Decades Amid Ongoing War

  4. Beyond Sanctions And Strikes: Iran’s Timeless Civilisational Strength

  5. After Khamenei: Why His Legacy Resonates in India

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships