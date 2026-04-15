FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Preview: Mbappe-Led France Favourites Against Haaland’s Norway, Senegal And Iraq

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, is challenged by Croatia's Luka Modric during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between France and Croatia, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, is challenged by Croatia's Luka Modric during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between France and Croatia, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Sunday, March 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus