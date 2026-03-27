Brazil 1-2 France, International Friendly: Kylian Mbappe Inspires 10-Man Les Blues To Gritty Win Over Selecao

France edged Brazil 2-1 in an intense international friendly, showcasing clinical finishing and defensive resilience, while Brazil’s missed chances proved costly in a tightly fought contest

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Kylian Mbappe Inspires 10-Man Les Blues To Gritty Win Over Selecao
Kylian Mbappe of France gestures during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass, Thursday, March 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mbappe marked his return from injury with a goal as France beat Brazil 2-1, with Ekitike adding the second

  • France played with 10 men after Upamecano’s red card, but held firm despite Bremer’s late goal for Brazil

  • The Foxborough friendly doubled as a World Cup test event, drawing over 66,000 fans and showcasing new FIFA match conditions

France forward Kylian Mbappé showed no ill effects of his left knee injury on Thursday when he broke free for a goal to give France an early lead on its way to a 2-1 victory over Brazil in a World Cup tuneup between two of the world’s top teams.

With a crowd of 66,215 heavily favoring Brazil, Mbappé and Hugo Ekitike gave France a 2-0 lead on the same pitch where they will play their final group stage game of this summer's World Cup, against Norway and Erling Haaland. Bremer cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 78th minute.

The friendly went off without any evident hiccups despite the simmering feud between the town of Foxborough and World Cup organizers over almost $8 million in security costs. The sides reached an agreement two weeks ago in which the organizing committee promised to make the payment in advance and the town approved the necessary entertainment license.

Related Content
Jorge Martin seen during Stop 2 of the MotoGP World Championship in Goiana, Brazil on March 22, 2026. - | Photo: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
Brazilian GP: Martin Banks Bags Second Spot To Boost MotoGP Title Chances
Neymar Jr during a media addressal recently in Brazil - | Photo; AP/Andre Penner
Neymar Left Out Of Brazil Squad For Upcoming Friendlies; Santos Forward Responds To Omission By Carlo Ancelotti
Santos' Neymar celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Vasco da Gama on Friday. - | Photo: X/SantosFC
Neymar Climbs Santos All‑Time Scorers List After Vasco Double; Boosts World Cup Hopes
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti - null
Brazil Boss Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Plans To Renew Contract Until 2030 World Cup
Related Content

That was expected to be the last remaining obstacle to the world's biggest sporting event arriving in this 20,000-person suburb tucked between Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, that swells to three times its size for New England Patriots games. To accommodate FIFA requirements, a grass field has replaced the artificial turf that had been used for the NFL’s Patriots and the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.

The crowd was the second-largest to watch a soccer match at Gillette Stadium, behind only a 2007 friendly between Brazil and Mexico. It was speckled with fans in Brazilian yellow kits, with just a few French flags waving to celebrate Mbappé's goal. (The media dining room was more neutral, with madeleines, macarons and eclairs alongside Brazilian brigadeiro, pudim and mousse deo maracuja.)

Also Check: Brazil 1-2 France Highlights, International Friendly 2026

Also in the house were coach Joe Mazzulla and players from the NBA’s Boston Celtics, with forward Jayson Tatum taking part in the pregame coin toss alongside Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.

A former Paris Saint-Germain and current Real Madrid star, Mbappé sprained his left knee in December but played through January before missing almost a month. He was used as a substitute in Real Madrid’s last two matches but started on Thursday.

Mbappé said on Monday that his injury was “truly behind me.” (Reports that said the team examined the wrong knee were false, Mbappé said at a news conference in Foxborough on Wednesday.)

And he showed it in the 32nd minute when Ousmane Dembélé delivered a through ball that left no one between Mbappé and the goalkeeper. The 2018 World Cup champion and 2022 Golden Boot winner tapped it ahead once before chipping it over the keeper to make it 1-0.

France took a 2-0 lead in the 65th minute when Ekitike, Liverpool’s top scorer this season, converted on a pass from Michael Olise in the penalty area. Mbappé left for a substitute immediately afterward.

After France's Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the 55th minute for taking down a player with a clear path to the goal, a card that was upgraded from yellow to red on video review, Brazil cut the deficit to 2-1 when Bremer redirected a cross from Luiz Henrique past France keeper Mike Maignan.

The game also featured a mid-half “cooling break” that enabled players to rest and hydrate, even though the temperature in early spring New England was in the mid-60s (15 Celsius). After a heat wave during last year’s Club World Cup, FIFA announced that all games in the 2026 World Cup would include the break, regardless of the temperature on the pitch.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: BCCI Reveals Full Fixture; RCB Suffer Another Blow With Nuwan Thushara NOC Denied

  2. IPL 2026 Second Phase Schedule Announced, League Stage To Conclude On May 24

  3. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

  4. IPL 2026: Five Lesser-Known Names Expected To Sparkle In Season 19

  5. Rahul Chahar Returns To Surrey; India Spinner To Feature In County Championship 2026 For Eight Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  2. War In Mideast Spurs Muslims In Kashmir To Collect Donations For Iran

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  4. Iranian IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Killed In Airstrike: Reports

  5. Iran Lets India, China And Russia Use Strait Of Hormuz As Oil Prices Surge

Latest Stories

  1. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today