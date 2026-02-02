Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Real Madrid Stars Vinicius, Mbappe Go Head-To-Head

Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Brazil and France meet in a high-profile international friendly at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on March 26, as both sides continue preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The clash brings together two of the tournament favourites, with Brazil looking to build consistency under Carlo Ancelotti after an uneven qualifying campaign, while France arrive in strong shape following a dominant run in their group. Vinicius Jr is expected to lead Brazil’s attack, aiming to translate his club form onto the international stage, while Kylian Mbappe, fully fit again, headlines France’s lineup. With both teams packed with talent, this friendly offers a strong test ahead of the World Cup.

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27 Mar 2026, 12:53:02 am IST Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly: FRA Icon In The House! A 𝑺𝑼𝑹𝑷𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑬 guest for Les Bleus 🥰

The France team were joined by Léon Marchand, four-time Olympic swimming champion 🏊‍♂️, in Boston 💙 pic.twitter.com/VloBFioR3Q — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) March 26, 2026

27 Mar 2026, 12:37:47 am IST Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Date: Thursday, March 26

Kick-off Time: 01:30 AM IST (Friday, March 27)