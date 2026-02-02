Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Real Madrid Stars Vinicius, Mbappe Go Head-To-Head

Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Paraguay during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Brazil and France meet in a high-profile international friendly at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on March 26, as both sides continue preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The clash brings together two of the tournament favourites, with Brazil looking to build consistency under Carlo Ancelotti after an uneven qualifying campaign, while France arrive in strong shape following a dominant run in their group. Vinicius Jr is expected to lead Brazil’s attack, aiming to translate his club form onto the international stage, while Kylian Mbappe, fully fit again, headlines France’s lineup. With both teams packed with talent, this friendly offers a strong test ahead of the World Cup.
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Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly: FRA Icon In The House!
A 𝑺𝑼𝑹𝑷𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑬 guest for Les Bleus 🥰 The France team were joined by Léon Marchand, four-time Olympic swimming champion 🏊♂️, in Boston 💙 pic.twitter.com/VloBFioR3Q
Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Date: Thursday, March 26
Kick-off Time: 01:30 AM IST (Friday, March 27)
Brazil Vs France Live Score, International Friendly: Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of Brazil vs France in this international friendly, as two of football’s biggest sides face off in a high-profile clash featuring stars like Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and all the action as it unfolds.