Iraq 2-1 Bolivia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lions Of Mesopotamia Hold Nerve To Qualify
Iraq secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Bolivia in the inter-confederation playoff final to book their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ali Al-Hamadi gave Iraq an early lead in the 10th minute with a header, but Bolivia responded through Moises Paniagua just before halftime to make it 1-1. The decisive moment came in the second half when Aymen Hussein finished clinically in the 53rd minute to restore Iraq’s advantage. Bolivia pushed hard for an equaliser, creating late chances, but Iraq’s defence held firm under pressure. The result seals Iraq’s return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, while Bolivia’s qualification hopes come to an end.
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