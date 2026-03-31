Czechia Vs Denmark LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: Czech Lions Face Danish Dynamite Photo: X/ @dbulandshold

Czechia vs Denmark LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup play-offs: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Czech Republic vs Denmark in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Path D clash on Wednesday, April 1 at Letná Stadium in Prague. Czechia host Denmark in a high-stakes play-off final with a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line, with the hosts coming in after a dramatic comeback win over the Republic of Ireland, while Denmark arrive brimming with confidence following a dominant 4-0 victory against North Macedonia, setting up a tightly contested winner-takes-all clash.

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