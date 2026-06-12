Final Score: Mexico Deliver Perfect Opening; Infantino Criticized For Endorsing Trump's Political Program

Three red cards shown in Mexico vs. South Africa, a record for World Cup opening match
Gianni Infantino's ceremony became a divisive ode to Donald Trump
Real Madrid's €150m Alvarez bid rejected, while Mourinho pushes for Bernardo Silva free transfer to Bernabeu
Football's greatest stage erupted into life on June 12, 2026, as hosts Mexico shattered the opening-day nerves with a commanding 2-0 victory over South Africa in Mexico City, setting the perfect tone for FIFA World Cup 2026 that promises unforgettable moments.
The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as Shakira and Burna Boy performed the World Cup anthem, energizing a crowd that watched the co-hosts dispatch their opponents with clinical precision and defensive authority.
Beyond Mexico's opening statement, South Korea claimed their own three points with a 2-1 victory over Czechia in Guadalajara, with substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring the decisive goal in a match that showcased wastefulness punished by late-game composure.
This is only day one, and VAR drama already dominates the conversation. Tonight's action intensifies as the United States takes the field at home, playing Paraguay with the weight of a nation behind them.
Political Storm Overshadows Opening Day: Trump's World Cup Drama Begins
The World Cup's opening day was supposed to focus purely on football, but political drama has already hijacked the narrative. FIFA President Gianni Infantino's handling of the World Cup draw drew widespread criticism for becoming a divisive ode to Donald Trump rather than a celebration of soccer, with Infantino telling Trump "you can do what you want" when the U.S. President disrupted the ceremony's schedule.
England manager Thomas Tuchel summarized the discomfort: it was "very American," lacking the humility a global tournament demands. The FIFA president faced accusations of violating FIFA's political neutrality bylaws after expressing support for Trump at the American Business Forum, with former FIFA governance officials arguing Infantino had endorsed the President's political program, strictly forbidden for FIFA leadership.
Mexico Dominate Opening Act: Co-Hosts Set World Cup Standard
Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa set a commanding tone for the tournament, with the hosts converting their chances when it mattered and maintaining defensive solidity throughout. The opening match delivered exactly what a host nation needed: a statement performance that energizes supporters and sends a warning to rivals.
Mexico's midfield controlled play, their forwards moved with purpose, and crucially, they didn't let nerves dictate their football. This wasn't the cagey, tentative opening day many expected; instead, it was a masterclass in tournament football. The co-hosts know the road ahead is treacherous, but they've announced themselves as genuine contenders.
Three Red Cards in Opening Match: A Record-Breaking Storm of VAR Controversy
The opening match was marred by an unprecedented three red cards, a record for a World Cup opener. Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener was overshadowed by the three dismissals and controversial VAR decisions, highlighting FIFA's stricter officiating approach under the tournament's updated rules.
Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio showed red cards to South Africa's Themba Zwane for violent conduct and Mexico defender César Montes for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO), yet the most controversial came when Zwane was sent off after VAR review for striking Roberto Alvarado's face, though experts debated whether an open-handed contact truly warranted violent conduct.
When Sampaio walked to the VAR monitor and announced his decision in English as part of FIFA's new referee communication initiative, his explanation became nearly impossible to understand, unintentionally producing the World Cup's first viral meme before the tournament was even one day old.
Son Heung-Min's South Korea Surge Past Czech Republic in Electric Clash
South Korea's 2-1 win over Czechia showcased their attacking potential and resolve, with Son Heung-Min's squad creating numerous chances before Oh Hyeon-gyu sealed victory in the 80th minute. The Koreans were the more composed team when it mattered, but their first-half wastefulness kept the Czechs dangerously alive. This is a crucial observation for Group A rivals: South Korea's efficiency improved as the match progressed.
If they fine-tune their finishing, they could trouble the tournament's heavyweights. The stadium in Guadalajara wasn't packed, a reminder that early group-stage matches in North America may lack European-style intensity, but the quality on display was undeniable.
USA Takes Home Soil Tonight: Paraguay Test at SoFi Stadium
Tonight, the United States face Paraguay in front of a potentially explosive home crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Americans must avoid the "first-match rustiness" that sometimes plagues opening encounters.
The USA enter as favorites, but football's unpredictability means Paraguay could exploit early jitters. This is a golden opportunity for Gregg's side to send a message that home advantage translates to tangible advantage. Success tonight builds momentum; failure invites questions that linger throughout the group stage.
Japan's Endo Withdrawal From World Cup
Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the 2026 World Cup squad due to injury and subsequently announced his international retirement, dealing a significant blow to the Blue Samurai's campaign.
Losing a captain, especially one with Endo's experience, before the tournament truly begins is a devastating setback. Japan will now recalibrate their midfield approach, and other nations should note this vulnerability as they prepare their tactical blueprints.
Elsewhere: Transfer Market Chaos
Real Madrid submitted a record €150 million offer for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, though the Spanish rivals immediately rejected the bid, referring to the Argentine striker's €500m release clause. Meanwhile, Real Madrid entered advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva as a free agent, with Jose Mourinho actively "pushing" for the Portuguese playmaker's signing as he returns to the Bernabeu as head coach.
Silva announced his definitive decision will come after the World Cup, with Barcelona and Atletico also pursuing him. Sources indicate Silva prefers Real Madrid, making it a two-pronged attack by Mourinho to reshape Madrid's offensive arsenal with two world-class talents at the peak of summer's transfer madness.