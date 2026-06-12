Final Score: Mexico Deliver Perfect Opening; Infantino Criticized For Endorsing Trump's Political Program

Referee Wilton Sampaio, of Brazil, show the red card to South Africa's Themba Zwane during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Referee Wilton Sampaio, of Brazil, show the red card to South Africa's Themba Zwane during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)