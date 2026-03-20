In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

Christian Zionists are calling the US-Israel war on Iran a step towards facilitating the return of Jesus Christ through complete Jewish occupation of ancient Israel territories. In the US, President Donald Trump is being described as having been anointed by Jesus for the Iran war. Under his watch, the US has dropped the olive branch, which signified the power of peace for over two centuries, from the design of the seal on its new dime. Talk of building the Jewish Third Temple in Jerusalem, where the Islamic Al-Aqsa mosque compound stands now, is getting louder. Iran and its allies are speaking of jihad, the holy war, and the return of Imam Mahdi, the supposed redeemer of Islam.