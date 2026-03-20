Squeezed Out: When Conflict In The Gulf Hit Indian Kitchens Hard

On most days, the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor between Iran and Oman that carries a significant share of the world’s energy trade, is an abstraction in Indian life, far removed from the rhythms of everyday existence. But as the United States and Israel attacked Iran, tanker traffic through the strait was disrupted, and suddenly that distance collapsed. This time, the impact is closer to home—quite literally in India’s kitchens, as its gas import is tied to this route. Nearly 60 per cent of its LPG consumption is imported from the Gulf countries, passing through this single chokepoint. The result is not yet a full-blown shortage, but a tightening system: delayed cargoes, prioritising household supply while restricting commercial consumption, rising freight costs, and a government scrambling to deal with a crisis that it denied existed in the first place.