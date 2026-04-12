Indian LPG Carrier Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz After US-Iran Ceasefire

Representative Image: Indian tanker 'Jag Vasant', owned by Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, after clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen anchored at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) discharge terminal, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Photo: PTI: Kunal Patil

Representative Image: Indian tanker 'Jag Vasant', owned by Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, after clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen anchored at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) discharge terminal, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Photo: PTI: Kunal Patil