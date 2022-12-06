‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ Artists Pay Tribute To Babasaheb On His 66th Death Anniversary

Every year, December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. His contributions as a jurist, economist, and social reformer have inspired many and continue to do so across generations.

On his 66th death anniversary, lead artists from &TV’s ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr B. R. Ambedkar’ remember Dr B.R. Ambedkar – the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Atharva, essaying Young Bhimrao’s character, shares, “Dr Ambedkar was a leader, scholar, and thinker. He was a great propagator of education and strongly believed in education for all and could enable people to overcome obstacles and bring social change. Babasaheb made numerous contributions to the advancement of education. His quest for knowledge has always inspired me, and I believe knowledge is one of the most important tools for anyone’s personal development. Dr Ambedkar was a prolific student who did not let anything or anyone come in the way of educating himself well. As an outstanding legal and constitutional expert, Dr Ambedkar was entrusted with drafting India’s constitution. Let us take a moment to remember and honour his enormous contribution to our society and country on his 66th death anniversary.”

Jagannath Nivangune essaying Ramji Sakpal’s character, shares, “Dr B.R. Ambedkar was the First Law Minister of India and Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution because of his vast knowledge of the law. He always believed that knowledge was free and limitless. His teachings and philosophy continue to resonate across the country even today. Also, Babasaheb always believed that there are no shortcuts to success; hard work, dedication, and determination are core elements to achieving it. His teachings have greatly inspired me and motivated me to work harder and stay focused on my goals.”

Narayani Mahesh Varne essaying Ramabai’s character, says, “Babasaheb made significant contributions to women’s empowerment and introduced gender equality in all areas, including education, employment, and social and economic rights. He firmly believed that society could only progress by empowering women. He also authored several books and led movements to secure human rights. During the freedom struggle, he launched a campaign against women’s oppression. He advocated maternity benefits over 100 years ago, much before Independence. He was the first person in India to talk about maternity leave and the first to raise his voice for ‘equal pay for equal work’ for all. His was and continues to be an inspiration to many.”