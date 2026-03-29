Mamata Versus Modi: Opposites On The Colour Wheel In Battle For Bengal

Modi did not hide his surprise while responding to Didi’s jibes. “I thought she would be more interested in criticising the Congress and the CPI(M). But now I find that she criticises me a hundred times a day,” he said. He then alleged that Banerjee had betrayed the faith that the people reposed in her in 2011. “Bengal needed a ‘bada masterji’ (headmaster/principal) in New Delhi” to keep her government on the right track, he claimed.