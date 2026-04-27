Mamata Banerjee’s Fiery Final Push: Streetfighter CM Wraps Up High-Stakes Election Campaign

Blending defiance, grassroots energy and her trademark streetfighter style, Mamata Banerjee’s last rally turns into a charged show of strength in a make-or-break election battle of West Bengal. Banerjee and the TMC including its main opponent the BJP conducted massive rallies and a high voltage election campaign that ended today. The high-stake assembly election marked by SIR, lakhs of electors off rolls, unprecedented deployment of CAPF, heated campaign invoking symbols like Jhalmuri, fish and the Ganga—will conclude with the second phase of polling on April 29.

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TMC Election campaign rally
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders and workers during a roadshow amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Didi roadshow Kolkata
Supporters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on a scooter during a roadshow for the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Supporters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Supporters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Mamata Banerjee latest rally
Supporters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during a roadshow amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Mamata Banerjee rally 2026
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders and workers during a roadshow amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Mamata Banerjee roadshow Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders and workers during a roadshow amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Supporters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata.
Supporters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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TMC Election campaign rally
Supporters during a roadshow led by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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