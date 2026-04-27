Mamata Banerjee’s Fiery Final Push: Streetfighter CM Wraps Up High-Stakes Election Campaign
Blending defiance, grassroots energy and her trademark streetfighter style, Mamata Banerjee’s last rally turns into a charged show of strength in a make-or-break election battle of West Bengal. Banerjee and the TMC including its main opponent the BJP conducted massive rallies and a high voltage election campaign that ended today. The high-stake assembly election marked by SIR, lakhs of electors off rolls, unprecedented deployment of CAPF, heated campaign invoking symbols like Jhalmuri, fish and the Ganga—will conclude with the second phase of polling on April 29.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE