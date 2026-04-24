Moham Makes History at Moscow International Film Festival With Double Win

Summary of this article
Moham film Moscow International Film Festival wins the first Malayalam Best Film victory.
Amrutha Krishnakumar wins Best Actress for powerful performance in psychological drama.
Film completed in three months, now targeting theatrical and OTT release plans.
The Moham film’s victory at the Moscow International Film Festival marks a significant moment for Malayalam cinema, with director Fazil Razak’s psychological drama earning global recognition.The film not only secured the Best Film award but also saw Amrutha Krishnakumar win Best Actress, making it a standout entry in the main competition.
At its core, Moham tells the story of Amala, a psychologically vulnerable woman driven by a deep desire to ride a motorbike. Her life takes a darker turn when she encounters Shanu, a man fuelled by revenge, who manipulates her into illegal activities under false promises.
Moham film Moscow International Film Festival win and global response
The film’s reception at the festival has been overwhelmingly positive. It has been shared by director Fazil Razak that strong reactions were received from both the jury and audiences after the screening. It was also noted that many viewers had anticipated the film winning an award.
This win makes Moham the first Malayalam film to receive the Best Film honour at the Moscow International Film Festival, adding a historic milestone to its journey.
Story, inspiration and filmmaking approach behind Moham
The idea for Moham dates back to Fazil’s college years, evolving gradually into a layered narrative shaped by real-life observations and experiences. It has been explained by the filmmaker that the story was built from multiple moments rather than a single incident, giving the film its emotional depth.
Produced on a tight schedule, the film was completed within three months, covering scripting, shoot and post-production. Fazil has stated that clear planning and strong collaboration within a familiar team helped streamline the process.
Following its premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala, Moham continued its festival journey before achieving this international breakthrough. While some feedback suggested a more commercial approach, the director remains focused on telling stories that endure over time.
With plans now underway for a theatrical release, the team is also aiming to expand the film’s reach through more international festivals and potential OTT partnerships.