Shape Of Momo Wins Two Awards In Russia, Marks Global Rise Of Sikkim Cinema

Sikkimese film Shape of Momo has won two awards at a Russian film festival, bringing global attention to regional Indian cinema.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Shape of Momo
Sikkim film 'Shape of Momo' Wins Big in Russia, Photo: FB
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shape of Momo has won two major awards at a film festival in Russia.

  • Tribeny Rai’s debut film is putting Sikkim’s culture on the global map.

  • The film will next travel to Amsterdam before its India premiere.

The Sikkimese film Shape of Momo has earned international acclaim after winning two major awards at the Spirit of Fire International Film Festival held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia. Directed by Tribeny Rai, the Nepali-language film competed in the International Debut Competition and has brought global attention to stories emerging from India’s northeast.

The film was awarded the Silver Taiga Award for Best International Debut Film. In addition, it received the Soul of Russia – World Cinema Special Prize, which is presented by the Roscongress Foundation to recognise films that preserve cultural and traditional values.

Tribeny Rai dedicates win to Sikkim

The awards were accepted on stage by director Tribeny Rai, who dedicated the recognition to Sikkim. It was stated during the acceptance that the honour held special meaning as the Himalayan state prepares to host its own international film festival.

In her remarks, it was shared that winning an award alongside her mother, who also served as the film’s producer, had been a rare and emotional experience. Gratitude for the recognition was expressed, while it was also noted that meeting filmmaker Emir Kusturica, who serves as the festival president, had been a personal highlight.

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Journey across global film festivals

Shape of Momo has been steadily travelling across international festivals. The film was invited to the Russian festival after being noticed by programmer Peter Shepotinnik during its European premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Founded in 2003, the Spirit of Fire International Film Festival is regarded as one of Russia’s key platforms for debut filmmakers from across the world.

The film had earlier built momentum through screenings at global platforms and continues to represent regional Indian cinema on an international stage.

Director Tribeny Rai, who hails from East Sikkim, had previously attended the VGIK International Summer School in Russia in 2016, where she created a short film.

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Shape of Momo is now set to travel to the Cinema Asia Film Festival in Amsterdam for its Dutch premiere in April. Preparations are also underway for its all-India release, with a premiere planned in Gangtok.

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