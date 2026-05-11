Busan Winner Shape Of Momo To Hit Indian Theatres; Check Out Release Date

Summary of this article
Tribeny Rai’s debut feature, Shape of Momo, an award-winner at the Busan International Film Festival, will be released in India and Nepal this May.
It will be released by Rana Daggubati‘s Spirit Media.
Payal Kapadia, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have served as executive producers.
Tribeny Rai's debut film, Shape of Momo, which won two awards at the 2025 Busan Film Festival: the Taipei Film Commission Award and the Songwon Vision Award in the Vision Section, is set for theatrical release in India and Nepal this May.
Shape of Momo India release date
It will be released on May 29 by Rana Daggubati‘s Spirit Media. Payal Kapadia, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have served as executive producers.
According to Variety, on theatrical release, Rai said, "To now have the film release in theatres in India feels like a significant milestone for our team. We make films with the hope of experiencing them on the big screen, but we’re also aware of the challenges independent films like ours face, so to see it come together like this feels surreal but also rewarding."
Earlier, after winning big at Busan, Rai told PTI that the story came from a personal need to express herself. "Women from rural areas struggle to be independent, and when they do, they often feel caught between the city and the village," she said.
She also called it more than her own story. "It is a layered and nuanced reflection on gender, class and the struggles of ordinary people to live on their own terms," she added.
Rai also believes that "cinema is not merely a spectacle or an escape; its essence lies in the smaller details that gradually reveal a larger universe."
About Shape of Momo
Set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim, the film is about the lives of women across three generations of a single family. Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa round out the cast.
It has been backed by Dalley Khorsani Production and Kathkala Films, with the story written by Rai and Kislay.
Shape of Momo was screened at the San Sebastián International Film Festival before it had a golden run at other international film festivals.