Creative Arts Emmys 2026 Full Winners List: The Pitt, DTF St. Louis Win Big

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Here is a look at the biggest winners from both nights ahead of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

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Creative Arts Emmys 2026
Creative Arts Emmys 2026 Full Winners List Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Creative Arts Emmys 2026 recognised major television achievements across two nights.

  • The Pitt collected multiple awards from its 25 nominations.

  • DTF St. Louis dominated limited-series categories with five major wins.

The Creative Arts Emmys 2026 have handed out a string of major awards across two nights, giving an early indication of which shows could dominate the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Pitt, DTF St. Louis, Widow's Bay and Pluribus were among the biggest winners, picking up awards across acting and technical categories.

The awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 5 and 6, recognise the performers and creative teams responsible for television's acting, design, editing, sound, costumes, visual effects and other technical achievements.

DTF St. Louis and The Pitt score big

DTF St. Louis had a particularly strong run, with David Harbour and Linda Cardellini winning the supporting acting awards in the limited or anthology series or movie category. The show also won Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Picture Editing and Outstanding Writing.

The Pitt, which entered the season with a leading 25 nominations, picked up several awards of its own. Ernest Harden Jr won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, while the show also took home awards for casting, prosthetic makeup and original music and lyrics.

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Widow's Bay was another major winner. Betty Gilpin won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, while the series also collected awards for casting, cinematography, production design, music composition, music supervision and sound.

Pluribus, South Park and other winners

Apple's Pluribus, which received 18 nominations, won awards for production design, picture editing, original main title theme music and sound mixing. South Park was named Outstanding Animated Programme, beating The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, Bob's Burgers, Smiling Friends and Star Wars: Visions.

Other notable winners included Fallout, Palm Royale, Spider-Noir, Hacks, Leanne, BEEF, Bridgerton and Stranger Things. The Creative Arts Emmys also honoured I Love Lucy with the Legacy Award.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will follow on September 14 in the US and September 15 in India, with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay hosting the ceremony.

Creative Arts Emmys 2026, full winners list

Night 1: The Traitors, The Muppet Show, Love on the Spectrum, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ocean With David Attenborough, My Mom Jayne, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, RuPaul's Drag Race, Jeopardy!, Mr. Scorsese, Tucci in Italy, Antiques Roadshow, Welcome to Wrexham and The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny were among the winners.

Night 2: DTF St. Louis, The Pitt, Widow's Bay, Pluribus, Fallout, Palm Royale, Spider-Noir, Hacks, Leanne, BEEF, Bridgerton, Margo's Got Money Troubles, South Park, The Boys, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Stranger Things were among the major winners.

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With the Creative Arts Emmys setting the tone, all eyes now turn to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards to see which shows continue their winning streak.

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