PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 35,000 Crore In Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and laid foundation stones for rail, road, and urban development projects worth over Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara.
The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor reached full completion with the dedication of three key sections costing over Rs 20,700 crore, providing direct freight connectivity to JNPA.
Modi laid foundation stones for railway capacity expansion projects worth Rs 9,700 crore, including third and fourth lines between Vadodara and Ratlam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled and dedicated rail, road, housing, water supply and urban development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara. The completion of key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) was the centrepiece of the event.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed PM Modi. The schemes will improve statewide transit links, cargo networks, clean water distribution and housing access, he said. "The Prime Minister had come to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development works worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in a single day," Patel added.
Freight Corridor Milestone
The three WDFC sections dedicated to the nation cover 326 route km and cost more than Rs 20,700 crore. They are the Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) links.
With these sections now in service, the WDFC is complete across its full length. The corridor also gives direct freight connectivity to JNPA, aimed at speeding up export-import cargo movement, cutting logistics costs and easing congestion on Mumbai's railway network.
Rail Services Flagged Off
Modi launched multiple new rail operations. He dispatched cargo trains from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai. Alongside these freight operations, a fresh passenger run began between Vadodara and Tanda Road.
Modi dedicated the Jobat-Tanda Road rail route, built under the Chhota Udepur-Dhar initiative. The new track links isolated tribal communities in Alirajpur to the country's wider rail grid.
Railway Expansion Plans
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for three railway projects covering 329 km and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore.
These ventures target major transit bottlenecks. Work encompasses laying third and fourth tracks between Vadodara and Ratlam, converting gauges along the Miyagam Karjan-Choranda-Malsar stretch and doubling the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi line. The upgrades will ease route saturation while boosting passenger and cargo links between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Highway And Urban Works
Three National Highway projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore were also included in the programme. They cover six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48, additional structures including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48 and grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.
Six-lane flyovers at Kandari Chokdi and Luvara Patia were also inaugurated.
Gujarat rolled out civic works worth Rs 2,600 crore. The package covers Phase II of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road, a 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam and new administrative offices for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. It also funds housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana alongside drinking water supply for 11 villages in eastern Vadodara.
Patel's Wider Pitch
The corridor will accelerate regional cargo transit. The dedicated freight line will streamline transport for Gujarat's farm yields, factory goods and other supplies, Patel said. He highlighted Vadodara's expanding industrial presence, citing Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and the assembly plant for C-295 military transport aircraft.
State welfare initiatives achieved key milestones. Gujarat delivered over 16.53 lakh homes to rural and urban recipients under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', Patel said, while the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme broadened drinking water access across the state.
Patel also said, "The state had also sought to involve citizens in preparations for the Prime Minister's visit through cleanliness and environmental activities. Sanitation workers and residents participated in cleaning roads, public places and surrounding areas, while 20 lakh saplings were distributed for plantation and other environmental activities," he said.
Patel pointed to domestic manufacturing strides. He listed key achievements under Modi's governance across space, transit and defence sectors, highlighting Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-I, India's hydrogen-powered passenger train and the C-295 military transport aircraft. New missile trials alongside the induction of three homegrown naval warships also reflected this progress, he added.
Patel said defence production had reached around Rs 1.78 lakh crore. He added that the state would continue to work towards a 'Viksit Gujarat' as part of the broader goal of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. His remarks came as Gujarat hosted PM Modi for a programme that paired major transport infrastructure with housing, water supply, renewable energy and urban development work.